Gallery: Tallinn Linnahall grand tapestry renovation begins

Conservation work began Monday on artist Enn Põldroos' 41-year-old tapestry "Lives of People" at Tallinn Linnahall. The work is expected to be completed by the end of July.

Janika Turu, head of conservation at Kanut, said that because the center has no prior experience conserving a tapestry of this size, it brought in a consultant from England. Nearly 35 people are working on the artwork.

"Our first goal is to thoroughly examine the artwork from the perspective of its textile materials. As far as we know, it has never been cleaned," Turu said.

She added that the team plans to analyze the dyes used to color the yarns. Samples will be sent to the Netherlands because the necessary technology is not yet available in Estonia.

Kanut textile conservator Ruth Paas said the tapestry has accumulated a thick layer of dust, mold and stains over the years. She noted that the source of the stains is unknown. The tapestry also has several tears.

According to Paas, conservators will separate the massive tapestry into its individual panels before vacuuming each one clean.

Enn Põldroos' tapestry is being examined and conserved at Tallinn Linnahall. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"The humidity inside Tallinn Linnahall is 92 percent, which is extremely high," Paas said.

For that reason, the panels will be left to dry between two layers of fabric. Paas said each panel will take about two days to dry. That process will take place over the next two weeks. The final two weeks of July will then be used to digitally document the artwork using orthophotography.

Paas said there is no comparable work in Estonia and that it is difficult to find a similar example anywhere in the world.

In early May, the Ministry of Culture signed a cooperation agreement with Kanut, the Estonian Open Air Museum's conservation and digitization center, to fund the research and restoration project for Enn Põldroos' tapestry "Lives of People" at Tallinn Linnahall. The ministry allocated €57,000 for the work.

Põldroos' tapestry consists of two halves and 16 panels, each nearly 3.5 meters wide. Completed in 1985, the work has remained at Tallinn Linnahall where rainwater leaks through the roof.

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