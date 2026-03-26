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Giant tapestry in Tallinn's Linnahall to be restored

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Enn Põldroos' giant
Enn Põldroos' giant "Life of the People" tapestry in Tallinn's Linnahall. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
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A massive tapestry stage curtain by Enn Põldroos in Tallinn's Linnahall is set for rescue as dust, humidity and structural damage threaten the landmark Estonian textile work.

The tapestry, titled "Life of the People," hung as Linnahall's main stage curtain for years and measures 48 by 10 meters, making it the largest textile artwork in Estonia.

Experts, however, say years in the cold, damp complex, which has stood mostly vacant as it awaits either an overhaul or demolition, have left it covered in dust, sagging under its own weight and at risk of mold.

Jüri-Martin Lepp of the National Heritage Board called the tapestry stage curtain the heart of the old venue.

"The work is unique both in its dimensions and its material," he said, describing it as a key piece of Estonia's textile, visual art and interior design history.

Concerns about its condition date back to 2019, when conservation experts found its storage conditions poor and worsening.

Janika Turu of the Tallinn-based Conservation and Digitization Center Kanut said the work has never been cleaned, and while efforts continue to secure the needed people and funding, the tapestry remains at risk of major damage.

"Humidity in the room is very high," she said, warning that with all the accumulated dust, "mold could begin to grow at any moment."

The tapestry has sagged under its own weight and is starting to come apart at the seams, and some threads have already broken.

Tallinn's mostly abandoned Linnahall remains a nostalgic draw for many. December 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Chance for hands-on experience

Restoration has now been added to the City of Tallinn's official municipal program, with preparatory work already underway.

Turu said the process will involve complex dismantling efforts, permits and storage planning, with on-site work expected to begin in early June.

Work on the Linnahall tapestry will also include scientific study of the textile, from its wool fibers and dyes to how it was originally woven by the women at ARS. A student at the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) even plans to write their master's thesis on the subject.

Turu also called it a unique opportunity for the textile conservation field to gain hands-on experience on site.

"It deserves a more thorough scientific approach," she added, noting its scale and the stature of its creator, Enn Põldroos.

Because the stage curtain mechanism is broken, the tapestry has not been displayed for years. It can, however, be manually extended for cleaning and drying, as well as for digitization — another key phase of the project.

The 10-meter-high piece consists of 14 panels that can be separated and treated individually. Conservators plan to digitize it in dozens of high-resolution images that will later be stitched into a full digital reconstruction.

"Digitization is somewhat experimental at this stage — we have a plan A and a plan B," Turu acknowledged.

Enn Põldroos' "Life of the People" tapestry in Linnahall. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

After initial conservation, the tapestry will be moved to a controlled storage facility at the Tallinn City Museum, where it can be preserved and monitored before decisions are made about future display.

Future home still uncertain

While some have argued only Linnahall can house a work of this scale, Turu said other options exist. Still, she said, the ideal outcome would be its return.

"We support the plan to renovate Linnahall," she said. "So it could be displayed again in its original home."

Funding for the project will come from the Ministry of Culture and the City of Tallinn. The ministry has drawn up the research and restoration plan and is set to contribute €57,000 once organizational details are finalized.

"Due to the condition of the Linnahall building, the wool textile is in very poor shape," said ministry research and development adviser Viivian Jõemets, noting that it is critical to begin work on it as soon as possible.

"The project involves both Estonian and international experts," she added.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Monika Haukanõmm (Center) said the city recognizes the tapestry's significance and is committed to preserving it.

"We want this heritage to be preserved for future generations in the best possible conditions, which is why Tallinn is investing financially both in the tapestry's preservation and in promoting its history," Haukanõmm said.

The project will be carried out by the Conservation and Digitization Center Kanut at the Estonian Open Air Museum (EVM) in cooperation with the Tallinn City Museum, Archaeovision and the Estonian National Museum (ERM).

Enn Põldroos' "Life of the People" tapestry in Linnahall. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

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Editor: Karin Koppel, Aili Vahtla

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