Gallery: 16 years on, Tallinn's Linnahall still awaits its next chapter

Tallinn's mostly abandoned Linnahall remains a nostalgic draw for many. December 2025.
Sixteen years after its last event, Tallinn's landmark Linnahall remains shuttered — admired for its past and potential but still stuck between preservation and neglect.

The massive concrete seaside complex in the heart of the Estonian capital has been closed to the public for years, yet it continues to draw curious tourists and nostalgic locals alike. December 27 marks exactly 16 years since Linnahall hosted its last event.

Likened to a "sleeping beauty," Linnahall is still waiting for a decision — or investment — that would bring it back to life.

For many Estonians, the building is tied to memories of major concerts, theater productions and even the packed Estonian Popular Front congress in October 1988. Today, however, only limited access is allowed.

Only a small portion of the complex remains in use, according to facilities manager Leo Lõoke.

"A sound studio — the analog Matrix Audio studio — still rents space here, and some areas are used to store furniture and patio umbrellas for summer cafes," he said.

Tours organized by the Estonian Center for Architecture (EAK) also take place regularly, he added, offering rare access to the interior.

Over the decades, officials and planners have floated a series of ideas for reviving the complex. Proposals have repeatedly included a large conference center, while demolition — a once seriously discussed option — has since fallen out of favor.

Architectural historian Grete Tiigiste says tearing the building down would be a mistake. She ranks Linnahall among the top three 20th century buildings in Estonia's architectural history.

"The current condition shouldn't be overstated," Tiigiste said. She added that engineers and technical reviews in recent years show the building can still be restored, "and may even be cheaper than tearing it down and building a new one."

Tiigiste noted that international experts have praised Linnahall's accoustics and that several original elements remain intact. These include a massive stage curtain by artist Enn Põldroos, believed to be among the world's largest tapestries.

Also still operational is the so-called "Finnish wall," a movable structure that can be raised or lowered.

Mayor: Let younger architects take the lead

Tiigiste said the building could support a variety of new uses, from an opera theater in the old ice rink to a multifunctional public space similar to Helsinki's Oodi Library, which opened in 2018.

"I see Tallinn as missing a building where different functions come together," the architectural historian said, including performance and conference spaces. From an urban planning perspective, she added, combining functions in one location helps more people naturally find their way there.

Tallinn Mayor Peeter Raudsepp, however, said private investors have shown little interest in developing Linnahall. He also suggested the city may be too focused on preserving the existing structure.

"We should think more ambitiously," Raudsepp said. Tallinn, he argued, needs a building that offers not only function but symbolic value.

"Let our young, up-and-coming architects, who have the creativity and ambition, take the lead," the mayor said. "Let's let them create something."

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

