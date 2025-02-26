Estonian state has no money to invest in Linnahall, says minister

Minister of the Economy and Industry Erkki Keldo (Reform) sees no way for the state to fund the potential construction or renovation of Tallinn's Linnahall. However, he wants the state to be a good partner to both the City of Tallinn and potential private investors.

Two weeks ago, the Tallinn Property Department proposed initiating a new detailed plan for Linnahall and its surrounding area, with the objective of transforming it into a modern event center and opening up the city to the sea. The area is slated to be divided into four development zones, and the city's first priority is to convert the ice arena into a conference center.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor for City Property Viljar Jaamu (Reform) told ERR last week that he envisions Linnahall becoming the most beautiful building in Tallinn in the future, but would not confirm whether the plan is to completely renovate or demolish the building.

Regarding a potential price tag for the project, Jaamu said that this will be determined once deals have been reached with private developers.

According to Keldo, he has discussed the topic of Linnahall with Jaamu in the Tourism Council.

"It's customary for us to meet with people from the tourism sector every six months to review major challenges," Keldo told ERR. "And that is where Tallinn's deputy mayor introduced this idea for what to do with Linnahall. For me, what's most important is that there be a private investor and a concrete development vision."

The minister admitted he is not in a position to judge whether this would involve the construction of an entirely new building — depending on heritage conservation restrictions — or renovating the existing one. "However, what is absolutely crucial is that there be a private investor taking the lead," he emphasized.

"The City of Tallinn and the state can be partners," he continued. "I don't know if the City of Tallinn has the resources, but the state certainly has no additional resources to allocate to Linnahall. But what's most important is that if there are various plans and restrictions involved, the state should review them, be the best possible partner and offer solutions if a private investor is interested in investing [in Linnahall]."

--

