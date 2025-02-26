X!

Estonian state has no money to invest in Linnahall, says minister

News
Tallinn's Linnahall in the snow. February 2025.
Tallinn's Linnahall in the snow. February 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Minister of the Economy and Industry Erkki Keldo (Reform) sees no way for the state to fund the potential construction or renovation of Tallinn's Linnahall. However, he wants the state to be a good partner to both the City of Tallinn and potential private investors.

Two weeks ago, the Tallinn Property Department proposed initiating a new detailed plan for Linnahall and its surrounding area, with the objective of transforming it into a modern event center and opening up the city to the sea. The area is slated to be divided into four development zones, and the city's first priority is to convert the ice arena into a conference center.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor for City Property Viljar Jaamu (Reform) told ERR last week that he envisions Linnahall becoming the most beautiful building in Tallinn in the future, but would not confirm whether the plan is to completely renovate or demolish the building.

Regarding a potential price tag for the project, Jaamu said that this will be determined once deals have been reached with private developers.

According to Keldo, he has discussed the topic of Linnahall with Jaamu in the Tourism Council.

"It's customary for us to meet with people from the tourism sector every six months to review major challenges," Keldo told ERR. "And that is where Tallinn's deputy mayor introduced this idea for what to do with Linnahall. For me, what's most important is that there be a private investor and a concrete development vision."

The minister admitted he is not in a position to judge whether this would involve the construction of an entirely new building — depending on heritage conservation restrictions — or renovating the existing one. "However, what is absolutely crucial is that there be a private investor taking the lead," he emphasized.

"The City of Tallinn and the state can be partners," he continued. "I don't know if the City of Tallinn has the resources, but the state certainly has no additional resources to allocate to Linnahall. But what's most important is that if there are various plans and restrictions involved, the state should review them, be the best possible partner and offer solutions if a private investor is interested in investing [in Linnahall]."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:03

Estonian 200 politicians deny speculation of tensions despite record-low support

13:18

Põlva County Savings and Loan Association closing after 25 years

12:56

Agency recommends buying a new PC after Windows 10 updates discontinued

12:24

Ukrainian refugees in Europe: three years on and a life in limbo

11:49

Estonian state has no money to invest in Linnahall, says minister

11:12

Expert: Russia wants to play negotiations 'game' but not make real compromise

10:44

Experts forecast a close race between Reform and Isamaa in Tartu

10:08

Ratings: No big changes in party support over past week

09:41

Record number of big stars to play concerts in Estonia this summer

09:12

Bill restricting voting rights in Estonia passes second Riigikogu reading

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

25.02

President Karis spearheads AI-driven transformation in Estonia's high schools Updated

08:42

Latvian carrier airBaltic to expand its Tallinn operations

23.02

Gallery: Over 1,000 Estonian, NATO forces take part in Independence Day parade

25.02

Ikea's profits in Estonia down by nearly 30 percent

25.02

Education migration shows Estonian families looking for higher quality

23.02

Estonia celebrates Independence Day: How was freedom declared in 1918?

09:41

Record number of big stars to play concerts in Estonia this summer

25.02

Young researchers in Estonia: Degree aside, doctoral studies a well of skills

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo