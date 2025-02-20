Deputy mayor: Linnahall will be the most beautiful building in Tallinn

Tallinn Deputy Mayor for City Property Viljar Jaamu (Reform) said that he envisions Linnahall becoming one of the city's most beautiful buildings in the future. However, he would not confirm whether the plan is to completely renovate or demolish the building.

Just over a week ago, the Tallinn Property Department proposed initiating a new detailed plan for Linnahall and its surrounding area, with the objective of transforming it into a modern event center and opening up the city to the sea. The area is slated to be divided into four development zones, and the city's first priority is to convert the ice arena into a conference center.

Jaamu told ERR that the ice arena part of the complex is not subject to heritage protection restrictions, making it easier to deal with.

"We're holding discussions and negotiations with private investors, including from abroad, who are interested in developing an event center there that would include both a conference center and an exhibition hall," he said.

He added that due to heritage protection restrictions, the city is not currently addressing Linnahall's concert hall section.

"Studies on this part are ongoing, and I believe they'll be completed by this summer," the deputy mayor noted. "And once they're done, we can then base our decisions on the results to determine the current condition of the building and how best to proceed. This is purely a construction quality and safety issue."

Tallinn's Linnahall in the snow. February 2025. Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi /ERR

If these heritage protection restrictions remain in place, then that is one factor, he said. If they are eased, then that would change things, and the city will proceed accordingly.

"I see this as one of the most beautiful buildings in Tallinn in the future," Jaamu acknowledged.

ERR asked whether the deputy mayor therefore supports the renovation of Linnahall, and would rule out the possibility of it being torn down.

"That will depend on the study results concerning the concert hall section," Jaamu replied. "I envision it as the most beautiful building in Tallinn. I see it as open for public use, and I envision that it will still be possible for people to cross over the roof and spend time there."

He did clarify that when discussing the ice arena part of the complex, he is referring to it in terms of an entirely new building.

Regarding a potential price tag for the project, Jaamu said that this will be determined once deals have been reached with private developers.

In an appearance on "Kultuuristuudio: Arutelu" last Wednesday, Tallinn city architect Andro Mänd said that the City of Tallinn has been a criminally negligent owner to the Linnahall complex.

"The way that the city has handled Linnahall is disgraceful," Mänd stated.

