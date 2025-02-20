Estonian construction consultants HML open Dublin office

Leading Estonian construction consulting and project management firm HML Project Management has officially expanded to Ireland, the company has announced.

Headquartered in Tallinn, HML says it has successfully delivered projects in more than 14 countries and is now the first Estonian firm in its sector to establish an office in Ireland.

The new office, in the Irish capital, Dublin, will initially create up to 10 jobs covering project management, engineering, business development, and administrative support, the company said.

Founder and CEO of HML Project Management Leo O'Neill said: "Our journey in Estonia has been incredibly rewarding, and we are grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us."

"Ireland's flourishing economy, skilled workforce, and strategic location make it a natural choice for us. It aligns with our growth strategy of supporting multinational corporations and Irish businesses alike," O'Neill went on.

"We are excited for the new opportunities this expansion brings," he added, noting that: "It allows us to further support Irish businesses while strengthening our foothold in the UK and wider European markets."

HML CEO Leo O'Neill with Estonia's Ambassador to Ireland, H.E. Kairi Künka. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/HML

HML has been involved mainly in data centers, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and commercial real estate, and its major clients include Johnson & Johnson, Abbvie, Ericsson, Microsoft, Workday, and Facebook.

The company says the expansion will enhance its ability to serve existing clients while opening new opportunities, particularly in Estonia's modular housing sector, which offers cost-effective and sustainable construction solutions.

On the latter topic, O'Neill added: "There is growing demand in Ireland for high-quality, sustainable housing."

Estonia's Ambassador to Ireland, H.E. Kairi Künka, also welcomed the expansion, stressing its broader impact on Estonian businesses.

"Presenting Estonia's modular housing solutions in Ireland has been Leo's mission for some time," Künka said.

"Opening an office in Dublin will surely create new opportunities for collaboration and partnerships," she continued.

The official launch of the Dublin office took place on Tuesday at the Estonian Embassy and included a recital of traditional Irish music by Uilleann pipes player Néillidh Mulligan.

Founded in 2011, HML Project Management is an active member of the Estonian Digital Cluster.



