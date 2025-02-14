Statistics: Estonia's 2024 unemployment, employment numbers both up on year

In 2024, Estonia saw an unemployment rate of 7.6 percent and employment rate of 68.9 percent — both up on year — as well as a labor force participation rate of 74.6 percent, Statistics Estonia said Friday.

The average number of registered unemployed last year was 57,100, which is 9,400 more than the country saw in 2023, Statistics Estonia analyst Tea Vassiljeva said according to a press release.

"Compared with 2023, unemployment increased in all age groups and among both men and women," she noted. "The unemployment rate in 2024 was 7.6 percent — 1.2 percentage points higher than in 2023."

Male and female unemployment rates were similar at 7.6 and 7.5, respectively, she added.

Unemployment indicators went up sharply in the first quarter of 2024, but the rest of the year saw a gentle decline and stabilization.

"The unemployment rate in the fourth quarter was 7.4 percent — the same as in the third quarter," the analyst noted.

Last year, there was a rise in the number of employed persons as well.

"In 2024, the average number of the employed was 698,600, which is 4,000 more than the year before," said Vassiljeva. "Nevertheless, the employment rate was 68.9 percent in 2024, down by 0.3 percentage points from 2023."

Employment increased among women, especially in the 65+ age group — compared with 2023, the number of employed women grew by 4,400 last year, 2,500 of whom were in the 65-74 age group. The number of employed men, meanwhile, was down by 400.

Regionally, the number of employed persons increased in Northern Estonia, Southern Estonia and Northeastern Estonia. The number of the employed remained unchanged in Central Estonia, meanwhile, and decreased in Western Estonia.

Employment number changes varied by economic activity

Last year, employment increased in the agricultural sector and in accommodation and food service activities. In both of these economic activities, the number of employed persons was the highest seen in the last five years.

In manufacturing, employment was up in the manufacture of food products and of electrical equipment, while in trade, the number of employed persons grew in motor vehicle sales. The number of employed persons also increased in sports activities and amusement and recreation activities, and to a lesser extent in construction as well.

"The biggest decrease in the number of employed persons was registered in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products," Vassiljeva noted. "In manufacturing as a whole, there were 8,900 fewer employed persons. Employment also declined in human health and social work activities — in 2024, there were 3,900 fewer employed persons [in this activity] than in 2023."

According to the Statistics Estonia analyst, the simultaneous increase in the numbers of the unemployed and the employed last year was possible chiefly due to the fact that Estonia's working-age population increased by 9,600 in 2024. More people also become economically active, decreasing the number of economically inactive people in the country by 3,700.

"As a result, the labor force participation rate increased," Vassiljeva said. "It was 74.6 percent in 2024, rising by 0.7 percentage points compared with 2023."

