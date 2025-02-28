Statistics: Little on-year change in Estonia's producer price index

The producer price index of industrial output rose by 0.9 percent in January 2025 compared with December 2024, though the on-year figure remained unchanged.

The producer price index of industrial output expresses changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for the domestic market and for export.

Eveli Šokman, team lead of producer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, noted that, compared with January 2024, the producer price index was most affected by price increases in the manufacture of wood and wooden items, the repair of machinery and equipment, and mining and quarrying.

On the other hand, "falling prices in electricity and heat energy production and in the manufacture of paper and paper products and fabricated metal products had the opposite effect on the index," Šokman said.

"Producer prices increased by 2.4 percent in manufacturing as a whole and by 0.8 percent in the manufacture of food products," she added.

Compared with December 2024, the producer price index was primarily affected by rising prices in electricity and heat energy production, in the repair of machinery and equipment, and in the manufacture of fuel oils.

At the same time, the index was also influenced by price decreases in the manufacture of fabricated metal products and electronic products as well as paper and paper products.

Producer price index. Source: Statistics Estonia

Exports

In terms of export data, in January, the export price index rose by 0.8 percent compared with December.

The biggest price increases were recorded for petroleum products, in mining and quarrying, and for wearing apparel.

Conversely, prices fell the most for paper and paper products and electricity. Compared with January 2024, the export price index increased by 1.3 percent.

Imports

Meanwhile, the import price index rose by 1.2 percent in January compared with December. Prices increased the most for agricultural products, electricity, and petroleum products.

On the other hand, the greatest decreases were registered in the prices of wearing apparel, building materials, and footwear and leather products.

Compared with January 2024, the import price index remained at the same level.

Statistics Estonia collected the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia's site here and here.

