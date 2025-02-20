Tallink reports €786M revenue and €40.3M profits for 2024

Estonian shipping line Tallink Grupp posted €786 million in revenue and €40.3 million in profit for 2024, with passenger numbers reaching 5.6 million last year.

The company also reported repaying €87 million in loans, in an effort to strengthen financial stability.

Reflecting on the company's results, Tallink CEO Paavo Nõgene acknowledged the challenges faced by the tourism and transport sector in recent years, including 2024.

"We focused primarily on cost control, the successful operation of our main routes, and flexible opportunities to generate additional revenue," Nõgene said, via a company press release.

"Considering the difficult economic environment across all our home markets, and the lowest consumer confidence levels in a decade, last year's results were still satisfactory. We sincerely thank all our passengers and business partners, whose support has enabled us to provide jobs for nearly 5,000 people and contribute to the Estonian state budget through taxes. We are also pleased to once again offer dividends to our shareholders, at €0.06 per share, as decided by the group's management and supervisory boards," he added.

Tallink CEO Paavo Nõgene. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The group's Estonia-Finland routes saw revenue grow by €15 million, reaching nearly €313 million, while total revenue for 2024 amounted to €786 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at €175 million, with a net profit of €40.3 million, while loan and interest payments totaled €116 million. To strengthen long-term financial stability, the company also repaid €87 million in loans.

Nõgene stressed the importance of keeping ships operational in a volatile economy and said the company would closely monitor route performance, seek chartering opportunities, and adapt to new business models.

He highlighted the Tallinn-Helsinki route's strong recovery and expressed optimism for the Paldiski-Kapellskär (Sweden) route too, where the return of the MS Star I has enhanced the travel experience for car passengers.

Nõgene also remained hopeful for a rebound in Swedish travel on the Baltic Sea.

In 2024, Tallink transported 5.6 million passengers, with Finns making up nearly half, Estonians a quarter, and Swedish travelers less than 10 percent, a smaller share than passengers from other European countries.

By year-end, the group was operating 14 vessels, with three chartered out and two awaiting deployment, while handling over 303,000 cargo units and 777,000 passenger vehicles.

A €0.06 per share dividend payment has been proposed.

As of December 31, 2024, the Group had 38,073 shareholders and FDR holders, including 29,755 on Nasdaq Tallinn and 8,318 on Nasdaq Helsinki.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!