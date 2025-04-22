Tallink to pay dividends in two parts

Tallink Grupp will pay a dividend of six cents per share this year, but in two installments. The company is aligning its dividend policy with that of its parent company, Infortar, while the practice also helps manage cash flow in a sector that is highly seasonal.

Tallink Grupp's supervisory board has proposed paying a dividend of six cents per share this year, split into two installments. The first payment of three cents per share will be made on July 2, and the second, also three cents per share, on November 25.

In total, Tallink will pay out €44.6 million in dividends.

Previously, the group paid dividends once a year. Last year, it also paid six cents per share for the 2023 financial year. Prior to that, the company last paid dividends in 2019 — five cents per share — before suspending payouts due to the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Splitting dividend payments into multiple installments is a common practice globally. On the Nasdaq Tallinn exchange, this is done by Tallink Grupp's parent company, Infortar, which was listed at the end of 2023.

Meelis Kompus, head of communications for Tallink, said that as part of the Infortar group, the companies have aligned their dividend payment principles.

"Global practices support this approach — many large corporations in the U.S., for example, pay dividends quarterly. It's not out of the question that Estonia could move in that direction someday. Paying dividends in two parts also aligns better with the seasonal nature of the company's operations," Kompus explained.

Infortar also paid dividends in two parts last year — €1.50 per share in both June and December — and has proposed a €3 per share dividend for 2024, to be paid in two installments of €1.50 each in July and December.

The shipping group's net profit fell 49 percent year-over-year to €40.2 million. Revenue totaled €785.8 million, a 5.9 percent decrease compared with the previous year.

The company has scheduled its annual general meeting of shareholders for May 20.

