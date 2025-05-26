Tallink charters cruise ship Romantika to Algerian state-owned company

"The deal will have a positive impact on Tallink's financial results," said Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp. "We have been closely monitoring the developments on our routes, and finding charter opportunities for ships that are not in use shows our flexibility in a changing economic environment," Nõgene added.

Romantika will be chartered along with its technical crew for nine months starting Saturday, May 31. The agreement includes an option to extend the charter for two additional periods of six months each.

Romantika has previously operated in the Baltic Sea on routes to Helsinki, Stockholm, and Riga. Built in Finland in 2002, it was the first ferry commissioned by Tallink and the first built specifically for an Estonian shipping company.

A few weeks ago, Tallink also extended the charter agreement for the cruise ferry Silja Europa in the Netherlands, where the vessel is providing accommodation services, until January 31, 2026, with an option to further extend the contract for two additional six-month periods. Another Tallink vessel, Galaxy, is also under charter in the Netherlands.

---

