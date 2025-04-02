Tallink to sell ferry Star I, Superfast IX to service Kappelskär line

Tallink has reached an agreement with the Irish company Irish Continental Group plc to sell the passenger ferry Star I. The Star I, which currently operates on the Paldiski–Kapellskär route, will be replaced by the passenger ferry Superfast IX, which recently arrived from Canada.

"Already when presenting last year's financial results, we assured our investors and clients of the need to remain flexible and respond to market demand. Star I is an excellent vessel that has served us well, and there has been repeated interest in it over the years. A favorable set of circumstances created the right moment for the sale, allowing us to continue serving passengers with an equivalent vessel — Superfast IX, which returned last year from a long-term charter in Canada. Keeping a ship idle is not sustainable for the company in the long run," said Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Group.

With the arrival of Superfast IX on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route on April 12, the timetable and onboard services will remain unchanged. Ticket prices will also not be affected by the vessel switch, Tallink announced.

"Over the next couple of weeks, we'll do everything to ensure the transition to the new vessel goes smoothly. Changes have already been made in our ticket sales and booking systems. We can promise customers that switching ships will in no way mean a downgrade in service quality — Superfast IX is comfortable and modern. We'll be transferring the same onboard retail and catering services from Star I. Since the Paldiski-Kapellskär route includes overnight crossings, it's worth noting that Superfast IX has more spacious cabins. The ship also offers more space for cargo," Nõgene added.

According to Tallink, the sale will not significantly impact its financial results but will help optimize the company's operational capacity.

Tallink is set to hand Star I over to Irish Ferries in a couple of weeks.

Superfast IX was built in 2002 in Kiel, Germany. Tallink purchased the vessel in 2006, and it began operating under the Estonian flag on the Rostock-Paldiski-Hanko route, later switching to the Helsinki-Rostock route. In recent years, the ship had been sailing in Canadian waters under a charter agreement.

