Tallink launches passenger ferry on Paldiski-Kapellskär route

Tallink's passenger ferry Star,
Tallink's passenger ferry Star, Source: Tallink Grupp
A passenger ferry will be added to Tallink's Paldiski–Kapellskär route from Sunday.

Since May 5, 2023, the ferry had been chartered to the Irish company Irish Continental Group, where it operated under the name James Joyce on the Ireland – United Kingdom line.

"We are pleased to deploy one of the company's ships with greater cargo transport capacity on the route between Estonia and Sweden, a ship our passengers remember well. The returning Star will provide an additional crossing option between Paldiski and Kapellskär for passengers traveling with vehicles, while also increasing cargo transport capacity between Estonia and Sweden," said Tallink Group CEO Paavo Nõgene.

"On certain days of the week, it will be possible to travel between the two countries twice a day, including daytime crossings," Nõgene added.

Due to port service constraints, Star will only accommodate vehicle passengers in addition to cargo and freight transporters.

The company already operates a daily Tallinn–Stockholm route.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

