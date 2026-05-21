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Estonia unveils €64M quay for heavy cargo and defense operations

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Opening event of the new quay at Paldiski South Harbor.
Opening event of the new quay at Paldiski South Harbor. Source: Olga Makina
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The Port of Tallinn recently opened a new deep-water quay at Paldiski South Harbor to service regional wind energy projects and accommodate heavy military equipment, boosting Estonia's maritime competitiveness and security.

The facility, named Tuuli, is the only heavy-cargo maritime site on the eastern coast of the Baltic Sea. The project cost the Port of Tallinn €64 million, making it one of the company's largest strategic investments in recent decades. Approximately 10 hectares of coastal sea area were reclaimed to construct the quay.

Designed to handle vessels carrying heavy or oversized cargo, the new quay features a specialized shore ramp. This allows vehicles up to ten times heavier than those supported by a standard ramp to roll off ships.

"Our competitive advantage here is quite strong because we are the first completed port facility in the eastern Baltic capable of servicing both onshore and offshore wind farms," said Valdo Kalm, chairman of the management board of the Port of Tallinn.

"One is currently being built in Poland, and Lithuania is planning one in Klaipėda, but we already have this quay ready and have begun operations," Kalm noted. "It's a special quay, over 300 meters long, which means we can accommodate very large vessels. In March, we hosted a nearly 250-meter ship carrying components for onshore wind farms."

Valdo Kalm. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

According to Kalm, Paldiski Harbor will drive both maritime transport and development on the Pakri peninsula, where several energy projects are planned.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal said the new infrastructure will significantly benefit both Estonia's economy and its security.

"The purpose of this quay is multifunctional, meaning it can also be used for defense purposes," Michal said. "It's very versatile, well thought out, and was completed in three years — an essential development."

The port connects to both the Ämari and Tapa military bases. Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis emphasized that the project represents a major leap forward rather than just a simple quay.

"On one hand, it supports business; on the other, it strengthens security," Leis said. "It has a very high load-bearing capacity and a large operational area with enormous development potential. In many European ports, space constraints limit operations, but Paldiski is powerful, and in Estonia's context, it represents a major step forward."

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Editor: Marko Tooming, Argo Ideon

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