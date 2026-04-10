Estonia signals willingness to host more US troops

Estonia is ready for a greater U.S. troop presence should plans to relocate American forces in Europe to the eastern flank materialize.

The U.S. may deploy more troops to NATO's eastern flank while simultaneously reducing its presence elsewhere in Europe, The Wall Street Journal reported. According to the publication, the White House aims to punish allies who did not support its war in Iran.

It is not yet clear which countries U.S. forces might be moved to, but the article mentions Poland, Romania, Lithuania and Greece. According to Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, speaking in favor of the country as a possible destination are its procurement of additional weapons systems from the United States as well as its willingness to discuss keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

"These have certainly, I believe, been signals that have reached the right place in the Pentagon, but as of now, the Pentagon has not sent any country a proposal or decision that we will withdraw from here or bring additional forces there," Pevkur said.

The redeployment of troops is reportedly one option for punishing allies who did not support the U.S. war in Iran. In addition, the closure of a U.S. base in some European countries, such as Spain or Germany, cannot be ruled out. However, according to Kristi Raik, director of the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS), such plans are not militarily well thought out.

"Bases in Germany, as well as in Southern Europe, are very important, and the United States needs them to carry out its military operations, for example in the Middle East and Africa. They cannot simply be relocated to NATO's eastern flank and perform the same functions from this region," Raik said.

U.S: troops in Estonia. Source: Jürgen Randma

In the view of Riigikogu National Defense Committee member Alar Laneman, troop redeployments should be based on operational needs — being in Spain yesterday does not mean waking up in Paldiski tomorrow.

"First, defense planners in NATO as well as in the countries where forces are to be deployed should draw up their plans. The same applies to the countries from which forces are withdrawn. This involves accommodation, training and exercise opportunities, training areas and likely also social issues," Laneman said.

Laneman added that this would certainly be a large-scale and time-consuming process. According to the defense minister, Estonia is nevertheless ready to contribute more in order to host a greater allied presence. If necessary, temporary solutions will be created or arrangements reworked.

"I would remind you that we ourselves are building additional facilities. We are constructing the Narva base and if there is a need to rapidly move more of our own troops to Narva and, for example, keep allies together in Tapa, then we will certainly have that capability in the coming years. So we are ready if allies wish to increase their presence here," Pevkur said.

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