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MP: A reduced US role in NATO does not mean the end for Estonia

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Raimond Kaljulaid
Raimond Kaljulaid Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Even if the United States reduces its role in NATO and European defense, it does not mean "everything is over" for Estonia, according to Raimond Kaljulaid, a member of the Estonian Parliament's National Defence Committee.

Speaking on ERR television on Monday morning, Kaljulaid noted that Estonia's security strategy is highly diversified. "We have our own independent national defense capability, our closest regional allies, and our European allies. We also participate in various cooperative formats. Certainly, the risks we face today are much more diversified than they were before," he said.

However, Kaljulaid warned that U.S. President Donald Trump's rhetoric regarding a U.S. withdrawal from NATO should be taken more seriously than usual.

"It isn't just Trump saying this; other senior officials—including the Secretary of State [Marco Rubio]—have suggested that NATO membership, or at least the U.S. role and contribution to European defense, needs to be reviewed," Kaljulaid noted.

While formally withdrawing from the North Atlantic Treaty would be extremely difficult, Kaljulaid pointed out that the executive branch could hollow out U.S. participation, rendering it meaningless and severely damaging the alliance.

"However, I agree with Estonian government members who say we shouldn't get ahead of ourselves. These are just statements. Let's wait and see what happens—for instance, whether the upcoming NATO summit (scheduled for July 7–8 in Ankara – ed.) even takes place or is canceled," he added.

A pressing concern for the Estonian politician is how highly personal Trump has become in his attitude toward the British prime minister and the French president, a dynamic that could deter them from future meetings.

"While the conversation was allegedly not intended for the public, personally insulting other leaders—mocking them via their spouses or imitating the way they speak—changes the situation," Kaljulaid observed. "Meeting the U.S. president used to be a major event and an honor that earned you political points. Today, the question is how many people actually want to go and sit next to Donald Trump in the Oval Office at all."

He explained that while politicians generally have thick skin, facing public mockery from Trump creates an internal political risk, causing leaders to lose face at home.

"That is a significant issue at this level of politics. I understand there were reports over the weekend suggesting officials warned the British prime minister that restoring relations with the U.S. president is highly unlikely. That is certainly a major problem," he said.

Reflecting on Trump's first term in 2016, which was marked by inflammatory online posts and speeches, Kaljulaid advised against overanalyzing his true intentions.

"There is no point in playing that game. You can't live like that—waking up in the morning to new messages from the United States and sitting around debating what he might have meant by them," Kaljulaid concluded.

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Editor: Urmet Kook, Argo Ideon

Source: ERR interview by Katrin Viirpalu

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