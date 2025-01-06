Infortar wraps up Tallink Takso activities

Tallink Takso's parent company, Infortar, will cease offering taxi services within the next month, with the taxi company set to be liquidated. According to the company, both the taxi market and the firm's focus have shifted.

Infortar announced that it will begin negotiations to terminate taxi service contracts and other contractual obligations, with services continuing until those obligations are fulfilled.

For non-contractual customers, services will be provided over the next month.

The company's liquidation will result in the termination of 14 employees working in the taxi firm's office and call center.

According to Infortar CEO Martti Talgre, both the market and the company's focus have changed. "Tallink Takso was initially created to serve Tallink passengers, but today the market situation has changed beyond recognition, and from the customer's perspective, accessing fast and quality service is no longer a challenge."

Talgre added that Infortar has become a publicly traded company focused on developing profitable businesses in its core sectors.

In 2023, Tallink Takso posted a loss of €211,000, compared to a loss of €283,000 the year before.

Infortar operates in seven countries, with its main areas of activity being maritime transport, energy and real estate. The company holds a 68.5 percent stake in Tallink and full ownership of Elenger.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!