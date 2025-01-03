Tallink Grupp's passenger numbers down 2.2 percent on year

On Friday, Tallink Grupp published its 2024 fourth quarter (Q4) and December passenger and cargo statistics. The company transported a total of 5,580,016 passengers in 2024 across all its routes, marking a 2.2 percent decrease compared to 2023. In 2023, Tallink transported 5,705,600 passengers.

Passenger numbers increased on the company's current regular Estonia-Finland route by 2.5 percent and on its Estonia-Sweden routes by 8 percent compared to 2023, but decreased on the Finland-Sweden routes by 15.4 percent.

The number of passenger vehicles Tallink transported in 2024 decreased by 7.5 percent on year a to 777,592 on all the company's routes. The company transported 840,881 passenger vehicles in 2023. The number of passenger vehicles transported increased on the Estonia-Sweden routes by 8.8 percent compared to the previous year, but decreased on the Estonia-Finland route by 6.6 percent and Finland-Sweden routes by 21.2 percent respectively.

Cargo transportation remained subject to challenging economic environment pressures in 2024 with the number of cargo units carried by the company across all its routes decreasing by 6.4 percent on year.

A total of 303,234 cargo units were carried on the company's vessels during the year, down from 323,990 units in 2023. The number of cargo units carried during the year increased on the Finland-Sweden routes by 3.4 percent, but decreased on the Estonia-Finland route by 5.1 percent and Estonia-Sweden routes by 19.6 percent.

"Considering the overall economic climate in which shipping companies had to operate in 2024, the additional requirements and taxes imposed by the EU, and the low consumer confidence across all our key markets, the year ultimately turned out satisfactorily," said Tallink Grupp CEO Paavo Nõgene.

"The new year offers moderate hope for economic recovery, which should also support a revival in trade. We continue to work with the aim of keeping some of our ships chartered out until our home markets have fully recovered from the crises. To our investors, we want to continue to pay dividends, maintaining our position as a stable and attractive dividend stock for investment," Nõgene added.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!