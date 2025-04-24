X!

State-owned companies to pay close to €134 million in dividends

News
€50 bills.
€50 bills. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

On Thursday, the government approved the amount of dividends to be paid this year by state-owned companies — €133.6 million.

This year's state budget projected €130.2 million in dividend revenue. According to the government, the actual figure will exceed this due to the strong financial performance of four companies: national lottery company Eesti Loto's net profit was €0.5 million higher than expected and the preliminary net profit of air traffic control services provider Lennuliiklusteeninduse AS was €4.5 million above projections.

The decision applies to companies in which the state holds at least decision-making authority.

The largest dividend payment will come from state real estate manager Riigi Kinnisvara AS, at €51.9 million. Eesti Energia will pay €34 million in dividends and the Port of Tallinn €19.2 million, of which €12.9 million will go to the state budget.

TSO Elering will pay €15.7 million, Eesti Loto nearly €10 million, Lennuliiklusteeninduse AS €4.5 million, Tallinn Airport €4.4 million and the Estonian Environmental Research Center €25,000. KredEx Credit Insurance will pay out €365,025 in dividends, with €243,350 of that going to the state.

The difference between the total dividends paid and the amount received by the state is due to ownership shares, as the state is not the sole owner of all these companies. The state receives revenue in proportion to its ownership stake.

Ökosil and Levira are not included in the dividend distribution arrangement, as the state does not hold decision-making authority in those companies.

Separate decisions are still pending to confirm the dividend amounts for AS Vireen and the State Forest Management Center (RMK).

--

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

