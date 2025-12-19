X!

Estonia bans lottery for under 18-year-olds

Starting January 1, the minimum age for participating in lottery games will rise from 16 to 18. The change will primarily affect around 1,000 16- and 17-year-olds who have played Eesti Loto games in the past year.

According to Eesti Loto CEO Triin Agan, aligning the age requirement is a step forward in promoting responsible gaming. "We aim to provide entertainment to the people of Estonia in a safe and transparent way. Raising the age limit helps better protect minors and follows international practice, which considers lottery games suitable for adults only," Agan said.

The change will take effect in Eesti Loto's digital environment on December 30, 2025, meaning users under 18 will no longer be able to log in or create an account. However, tickets purchased by 16- and 17-year-olds before that date will remain valid and continue to participate in any relevant draws. All winnings will be paid out according to current rules.

In-store sales systems will also be updated on December 30, 2025. Retailers will be required to verify customers' ages and, starting January 1, lottery tickets will no longer be sold to minors. Although current instant lottery tickets still show the previous 16+ age label, they will not be pulled from circulation. Regardless of the printed information, the legal age limit of 18+ will apply to all lottery games as of January 1, 2026 and sellers will be prohibited from selling tickets to underage customers. New instant tickets printed from February onward will feature the updated 18+ marking.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

