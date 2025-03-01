No plans to make gambling laws in Estonia stricter

Estonia is not due to tighten laws on gambling, prioritizing tax revenues over stricter regulations.

Concerns have been raised over rising rates of gambling addiction, the exposure of minors to gambling, and subtle advertising which blurs the line between entertainment, gaming, and gambling.

The Ministry of Finance has said it has no plans to impose stricter regulations in Estonia, fearing a reduced tax take.

Instead, it aims to clarify the existing legislation, while maintaining reliance on gambling taxes for cultural and sports funding.

Rainer Osanik, head of financial intelligence policy at the ministry, said: "A gambling tax is a vital contribution to Estonian sports and culture."

"Tightening the rules may serve to reduce the number of operators and, consequently, reduce tax revenues. The stance has been to clarify rather than restrict regulations," Osanik went on.

The Riigikogu Economic Affairs Committee reviewed the proposed amendments in February, highlighting rising gambling addiction and children being exposed to the activity.

Committee chair Jaak Aab (Independent) cited research showing an increase in pre-addiction phases and questioned the cause.

Osanik, meanwhile, linked addiction to the system's design:

"Bets with winnings create excitement, fostering addiction. Studies identify this as a risk factor," he said.

On minors, Osanik noted: "Legally, children are barred from gambling, yet they can engage indirectly, via family activities."

Another issue is covert gambling advertising.

Osanik said: "Sponsorships allow companies to advertise legally without directly promoting gambling."

The government is also reviewing casino product placement, age restrictions, and prize regulations in Estonia.

Currently, land-based casino skill games such as poker have no age floor, while online skill-based games require players to be 21 and over.

The Tax and Customs Board (MTA) deems this restriction to be excessive, however, arguing it is inconsistent with other gambling forms, especially since prize amounts in such skill games are often relatively low.

Discussions also include extending the maximum self-exclusion period for gambling addicts, currently set at three years.

Some policymakers suggest this should be boosted, to provide better protection.

Gambling tax revenues remain essential for Estonia's cultural and sports programs, it is argued.

At the same time, budget cuts led to the closure of the national gambling addiction counseling center.

On this, Osanik stated: "Costs were reduced as part of budget-cut measures; the substantive aspect was not considered."

The Ministry of Social Affairs, meanwhile, said the closure was due to financial reasons, and not a lack of demand.

The Ministry of Finance is to continue gathering feedback from stakeholders on potential legislative changes.

These reviews will take place between March and April, with a draft bill expected by mid-2026.

Key debates include lottery regulations, which currently restrict operations to the state-owned AS Eesti Loto.

The ministry sees this as outdated and argues private companies should have opportunities to run lotteries in Estonia too.

