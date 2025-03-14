Culture minister attending major video gaming conference in California

Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) is to take part in the world's largest video game and interactive entertainment conference, taking place next week in Northern California.

The Ministry of Culture announced that Purga is on a visit to the San Francisco area until next Friday, and while there, will be attending the Game Developers Conference (GDC) along with a delegation from the Estonian gaming industry.

GDC promotes itself as a major event which brings together programmers, artists, producers, game designers, audio professionals, and company executives.

According to the conference website, an access all areas pass to the event, which starts Monday, costs US$2,499.

The ministry later clarified that Purga was invited to the conference and that the ticket will not be paid for by Estonian taxpayers.

Since several Estonian gaming entrepreneurs are attending the conference, the minister is going there to represent their interests.

Purga will also meet with members of the Estonian diaspora and local cultural sector representatives, as well as visiting Stanford University.

Purga is away at a time when her party is in negotiations with Eesti 200 to form a new distribution of ministerial portfolios, following the ejection of the Social Democrats (SDE) from office at the start of the week, and a new broader coalition agreement.

Purga is not deputizing for any of the departed SDE ministers.

