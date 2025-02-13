X!

Culture minister calls for inclusion of sign language choir at Estonia's Song Festival

Heidy Purga.
Heidy Purga. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
An episode of ETV show "Pealtnägija," portraying a sign language choir, saw many Estonian politicians, including Minister of Culture Heidy Purga, reach out to Song Festival organizers with pleas to allow the choir to participate in the 2025 Song Festival.

Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) expressed mixed feelings about the situation involving the EPIK mixed choir, a group of deaf singers who use sign language, and their exclusion from Estonia's Song Festival.

In a social media post, Purga praised the passion and joy expressed by the choir members through music and acknowledged the broader societal debate on how people with disabilities can be included in Estonia's rich Song Festival tradition. However, she voiced disappointment that sign language singers may have to wait until 2028 for an opportunity to perform.

Purga likened the situation to 19th-century poet Kristjan Jaak Peterson's famous question about whether the Estonian language could soar in song, emphasizing that sign language is also an Estonian language. She urged Song Festival organizers to embrace this dialogue with openness, flexibility and empathy.

"This is not just an additional challenge for them; it is a great opportunity and a responsibility for those in a position of power," she said, expressing hope that a dignified and intelligent solution could be found before 2028.

MEP and Reform Party vice-chair Urmas Paet also weighed in, addressing the Song and Dance Festival Foundation directly on social media. He urged them to allow the EPIK choir to perform, stating that such a step would make Estonia a better and more inclusive society.

The Estonian Chamber of Disabled People (EPIK) also released a statement reiterating that their choir members sing with their hearts, regardless of disabilities. Their dream is to participate in the Song Festival alongside other choirs.

The Song and Dance Festival Foundation rejected EPIK's application, citing the lack of evaluation criteria for sign language performances. EPIK countered that these criteria should have been established immediately rather than postponing the process until the next festival.

Support for sign language singing has come from several cultural figures, including conductor Tõnu Kaljuste, a recent recipient of Estonia's lifetime cultural achievement award. He argued that the decision could have been made in just three minutes, as the artistic solution depends on the awareness and decisiveness of the organizers.

EPIK has previously highlighted that while accessibility for spectators at the festival has improved in recent years, opportunities for people with disabilities to participate as performers, staff or organizers remain limited.

The issue gained public attention after choir conductor Edmar Tuul sought an assessment from the chancellor of justice. Chancellor Ülle Madise ruled that disabled individuals should have the opportunity to perform at the Song Festival. However, festival organizers maintained that the absence of evaluation criteria prevents them from assessing the choir before 2028.

The debate continues, with advocates pushing for immediate action to ensure that the Song Festival becomes a fully inclusive event.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski



