Orchestras harnessing enthusiasm for playing in this summer's Song Festival

Like dancers and singers, wind instrument players are also preparing for this summer's national Song and Dance Festival in Tallinn. Organizers say keeping the wind music tradition alive depends largely on how widely and successfully it can be promoted among young people and other enthusiasts.

This summer, musicians in the joint wind orchestra will perform five pieces at the XXVIII Song Festival. For wind orchestra chief Bert Langeler, harnessing the enthusiasm sparked by this major event is crucial.

"It's very important that after the song festival, we keep working with people and communities in every tiny village and town," Langeler said on ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Tuesday. "That way, we can guarantee that this [tradition] will be carried on in future song festivals."

Avinurme Wind Orchestra director Verner Mölder noted that it's easier to maintain traditions in places where orchestras are valued.

"The Avinurme orchestra itself boasts three generations — fathers, sons and grandfathers — and that's certainly the key factor," Mölder highlighted.

"Family support is very important as well," he continued. "If we've managed to cultivate this culture across generations, then at some point, it will touch every member of the community. I believe we've succeeded in doing that in Avinurme."

Winds teacher Ott Kask said that in an era full of fleeting temptations, it's challenging but crucial to guide young people toward picking up wind instruments.

"Those who have joined and stayed are very happy that they get to do this," Kask noted. "They understand very well how valuable it is. And we strive to continue doing this in a positive way."

Säde-Helis Pärna, who has spent more than half her life playing wind instruments, believes that the key to reaching young people is taking them and their interests into consideration.

"If youth themselves invited their peers, that would certainly help," Pärna suggested. "And of course, it's worth playing the kind of repertoire that young people themselves actually want to play. Young folks should also be able to suggest pieces that resonate with them."

Alexander Langeler followed in his parents' footsteps when he took up playing wind instruments.

"With this, you can do all kinds of different things, and play different kinds of music — and play in an orchestra," he said. "That's the best part — being able to play and make music together with others."

