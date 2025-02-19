X!

Orchestras harnessing enthusiasm for playing in this summer's Song Festival

News
Wind orchestra concert in Avinurme. February 2025.
Wind orchestra concert in Avinurme. February 2025. Source: Katre Mölder
News

Like dancers and singers, wind instrument players are also preparing for this summer's national Song and Dance Festival in Tallinn. Organizers say keeping the wind music tradition alive depends largely on how widely and successfully it can be promoted among young people and other enthusiasts.

This summer, musicians in the joint wind orchestra will perform five pieces at the XXVIII Song Festival. For wind orchestra chief Bert Langeler, harnessing the enthusiasm sparked by this major event is crucial.

"It's very important that after the song festival, we keep working with people and communities in every tiny village and town," Langeler said on ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Tuesday. "That way, we can guarantee that this [tradition] will be carried on in future song festivals."

Avinurme Wind Orchestra director Verner Mölder noted that it's easier to maintain traditions in places where orchestras are valued.

"The Avinurme orchestra itself boasts three generations — fathers, sons and grandfathers — and that's certainly the key factor," Mölder highlighted.

"Family support is very important as well," he continued. "If we've managed to cultivate this culture across generations, then at some point, it will touch every member of the community. I believe we've succeeded in doing that in Avinurme."

Winds teacher Ott Kask said that in an era full of fleeting temptations, it's challenging but crucial to guide young people toward picking up wind instruments.

"Those who have joined and stayed are very happy that they get to do this," Kask noted. "They understand very well how valuable it is. And we strive to continue doing this in a positive way."

Säde-Helis Pärna, who has spent more than half her life playing wind instruments, believes that the key to reaching young people is taking them and their interests into consideration.

"If youth themselves invited their peers, that would certainly help," Pärna suggested. "And of course, it's worth playing the kind of repertoire that young people themselves actually want to play. Young folks should also be able to suggest pieces that resonate with them."

Alexander Langeler followed in his parents' footsteps when he took up playing wind instruments.

"With this, you can do all kinds of different things, and play different kinds of music — and play in an orchestra," he said. "That's the best part — being able to play and make music together with others."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Estonia awaits US agreement to accelerate next HIMARS delivery

19:51

City of Tallinn to start gradually reducing class sizes in city schools

19:45

Estonian star NOËP on making music for 10 years: I don't feel this is the end

19:35

Olympic champion Irina Embrich to give fencing lessons in Tallinn this Saturday

19:17

Winter swimming on the agenda at Tallinn 2025 European Capital of Sport

19:05

Estonia joins new World Boxing organization

18:56

Levira submits only application for Estonian digital radio frequency license

18:24

Estonia's average old-age pension rises to €817 per month

17:55

Climate ministry cannot publish wind farm subsidy data

17:54

Supreme Court en banc removes county judge from office

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

18.02

Tommy Cash: Käärijä and Joost Klein helped me a lot

18.02

Environment Agency issues level one flood warning for Tartu area Updated

08:10

Expert: US mistaken to think peace deal forced on Ukraine is viable

16.02

Tommy Cash to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2025

07:51

Over 1,000 taking part in Independence Day parade, NATO flyover happening too

12:14

Minister: Talk about US troop withdrawal from Estonia is 'speculation'

18.02

Kaja Kallas: Europeans must get their act together

17.02

Estonia marks Equal Pay Day

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo