10,000 song festival tickets sold in less than an hour

Ten thousand tickets to the 2025 Song and Dance Festival "Iseoma" ("Kinship") were sold in less than an hour on Tuesday.

Ticket sales started at noon and the interest was so great digital queues formed on the website.

The festivals, dating back to the 19th century, takes place every five years and brings thousands of Estonians from across the world together.

The song and dance shows are the most important events in the Estonian cultural calendar. Hundreds of orchestras, dance troops and choirs are expected to take part.

"Iseoma" will take place from July 3 to 6 in Tallinn at the Song Festival Grounds, Kalev Stadium and Freedom Square.

"There are three performances at the Dance Festival, with about 10,000 seats available for each. The folk music concert at Freedom Square is free of charge. The Song Festival features two concerts: the opening concert on Saturday, which can accommodate 48,000 spectators, and the grand concert on Sunday, with space for 58,000 attendees," said Margus Toomla, head of the Song and Dance Celebration Foundation, told "Aktuaalne Kaamera" on Tuesday.

--

