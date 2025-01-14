US musician Zola Jesus to perform two Estonian church concerts this May

U.S. musician Zola Jesus is set to perform two concerts at churches in Estonia this May. The first show will be at Tallinn's St. Nicholas Church (Niguliste Kirik) followed by a performance at St. Johns' Church (Jaani kirik) in Tartu the next evening.

Zola Jesus, whose real name is Nika Roza Danilova, is a singer, songwriter and producer whose unique musical style combines classical opera training and passionate experimentation with avant-garde sounds.

Her work is both intimate and grandiose at the same time, revealing her idiosyncratic nature.

Zola Jesus' most recent album "Arkhon" (2022) was considered a turning point in her career. It was produced after a period in which Danilova faced a creative crisis and difficulty writing. The end result however, was a work that reflects both her artistic growth and innovative approach to music.

Zola Jesus will perform at Tallinn's St. Nicholas Church (Niguliste Kirik) on Thursday, May 15 and at Tartu's St. Johns' Church (Jaani kirik) on Friday, May 16.

Tickets are avilable on Fienta.

