X!

US musician Zola Jesus to perform two Estonian church concerts this May

News
Zola Jesus.
Zola Jesus. Source: Press materials
News

U.S. musician Zola Jesus is set to perform two concerts at churches in Estonia this May. The first show will be at Tallinn's St. Nicholas Church (Niguliste Kirik) followed by a performance at St. Johns' Church (Jaani kirik) in Tartu the next evening.

Zola Jesus, whose real name is Nika Roza Danilova, is a singer, songwriter and producer whose unique musical style combines classical opera training and passionate experimentation with avant-garde sounds.

Her work is both intimate and grandiose at the same time, revealing her idiosyncratic nature.

Zola Jesus' most recent album "Arkhon" (2022) was considered a turning point in her career. It was produced after a period in which Danilova faced a creative crisis and difficulty writing. The end result however, was a work that reflects both her artistic growth and innovative approach to music.

Zola Jesus will perform at Tallinn's St. Nicholas Church (Niguliste Kirik) on Thursday, May 15 and at Tartu's St. Johns' Church (Jaani kirik) on Friday, May 16.

Tickets are avilable on Fienta.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:15

NATO to launch new infrastructure monitoring mission in Baltic Sea Updated

21:10

Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu makes first visit to Estonia Updated

20:09

Weather conditions cause big difference between night and daytime electricity prices

19:58

Estonian international Markus Poom to leave Irish side Shamrock Rovers

19:45

Tallinn planning to close off right turn from Narva maantee to Kadriorg

19:26

Tallinn night bus use remained stable throughout 2024

19:25

Estonian rapper, defense minister share experiences growing up alcohol-free

19:10

US musician Zola Jesus to perform two Estonian church concerts this May

18:43

Pärnu Music Festival to pay tribute to Arvo Pärt on 90th birthday

18:05

Gallery: Ice jams behind Emajõgi River's rising water levels

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

13.01

2 Estonians killed in avalanche in French Alps

13.01

Ida-Viru County accident delays eastbound Elron trains

08:49

Bill would allow state to collect social tax on undeclared 'envelope wages'

07.01

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

13.01

Births drop by over a thousand to fewer than 10,000 in Estonia last year

10:44

Estonia joins EU nations in calls for lower Russian oil cap, end to gas imports

15:16

Developer applies for state special plan for Estonia's nuclear power plant

16:21

Tallinn snow clearing audit: Unfeasible goal and insufficient supervision

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo