Legendary singer-songwriter Bryan Adams to perform in Tallinn this summer

Canadian music icon Bryan Adams is to appear in concert in Tallinn this summer, as part of his "Roll With the Punches" European tour.

The gig will take place on August 14 at the Song Festival Grounds (Tallinna lauluväljak), a little over a year since he last played in Estonia, that time in Tartu.

Adams' extensive back catalog includes hits such as "Summer of '69," "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You," "Heaven," and "Run to You." He has recorded 17 studio albums, picked up three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations, and won one Grammy Award, for Best Rock Performance. This was achieved in 2023, after many years of waiting across 16 Grammy nominations.

Adams was born in 1965 in Kingston, Ontario, to English emigree parents. His debut album was released in 1980, and he had already had a string of hit albums and singles to his name by the time the anthemic "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You," the signature song from the movie "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves " was released, in June 1991.

