Moby announces summer 2026 Tartu show

News
Moby.
Moby. Source: MAR / Capital Pictures / Scanpix
News

Moby is set to perform a live show at Tartu Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) next August as part of his first tour for over a decade.

Having started out as a punk rocker in his early youth, and later turning to DJing and rave, Moby first wider gained wider recognition for his 1991 single "Go."

It was the 1999 record "Play," however, featuring the hits "Natural Blues," "Honey" and "Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?" that saw him become a household name.

Since then, Moby has released 22 studio albums, selling over 20 million copies.

Musically, they vary quite widely from electronic, techno and ambient music, to rock and even punk rock. Usually, Moby records all or most of the album material himself.

A number of Moby's compositions have gained additional recognition thanks to movies, such as the film "The Beach" with Leonardo Di Caprio, the "Bourne" series with Matt Damon or the Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies" starring Pierce Brosnan.

In addition to composing his own music, Moby has produced or remixed recordings by such well-known musicians or bands as David Bowie, Ozzy Osbourne, The Beastie Boys, Daft Punk, Public Enemy and more.

The August 2026 show will be Moby's first in Tartu, though has performed in Estonia before – during the 2009 Õllesummer festival in Tallinn.

Editor: Michael Cole, Kaspar Viilup

