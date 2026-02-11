John Legend announces summer show in Tartu

U.S. singer, composer and pianist John Legend is set to bring his live show "An Evening of Songs & Stories" to Tartu Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) on July 8.

On his latest tour, switching between piano, vivid memories and career-defining hits, Legend revisits a journey that began in small churches and studio sessions and led to stages around the globe.

"The first time I pitched my demo was in '99, and I didn't get signed until '04. That meant learning resilience, taking rejection, and still believing in your own voice," he said.

Born John Roger Stephens, Legend began his musical career accompanying Lauryn Hill on piano for the song "Everything is Everything" as well as providing backing vocals for artists including Jay-Z and Alicia Keys.

However, his real breakthrough came with the album "Get Lifted" (2004), which was released on his 26th birthday. The opening track, "Ordinary People," has since become a classic.

After "Get Lifted," Legend continued to create music characterized by elements of soul, R&B and pop. In addition to music, he has also appeared in movies, on Broadway and on television, earning the rare EGOT status for winning the four major American entertainment awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

In Tartu, fans can expect to hear the milestones that shaped Legend's career – and the stories behind them.

---

