Finnish Eurovision star Windows95man to perform in Tallinn next March

Windows95man performs in Tallinn at the Õllesummer Festival.
Windows95man performs in Tallinn at the Õllesummer Festival. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Finnish Eurovision star Windows95man is set to return to Estonia for a show at Tallinn's Helitehas on March 14, 2025.

Windows95man is the pseudonym of visual artist and DJ Teemu Keisteri. Keisteri's creative journey began with Ukkeli (Old man in Finnish), a character he created in 2008. According to the Keisteri both Ukkeli and Windows95man represent different sides of his personality.

"They are part of me, Teemu Keister, but the normal me is a bit boring. When I put on my Superman costume, the magic starts and I can go over the edge," he said.

Windows95man first came to the attention of the masses when he performed at the Flow Festival in Finland in 2013. In 2024, Keisteri represented Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest with the song "No Rules!" alongside singer Henri Piispanen.

Earlier this year, he performed in Tallinn at the Õllesummer Festival, as well as at Tartu Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) in a show with Estonia's own 2024 Eurovision contestants Puuluup.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

