Gallery: 5MIINUST and Puuluup kick off 'Eurotour' in Rakvere with Käärijä

Last Friday, August 16, 5MIINUST and Puuluup kicked off their "Eurotour" with a show in Rakvere. Finnish rapper and 2023 Eurovision runner-up Käärijä also performed, as did Tommy Cash.

The Eurotour involves 5MIINUST and Puuluup performing live in two Estonian cities, with support from Finnish acts who have also represented their country at Eurovision. In Rakvere, 5MIINUST and Puuluup were joined on stage by Käärijä.

Käärijä is a Finnish rapper, singer and songwriter, who represented Finland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with the song "Cha Cha Cha," finishing in a respectable second place. The artist, who also performed in Setomaa earlier this summer, has a considerable fan base in Estonia and around the world.

The Eurotour continues on September 7 at Tartu's Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak), where another Finnish Eurovision performer - Windows95man - will also take to the stage in addition to Puuluup and 5MIINUST.

