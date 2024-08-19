Gallery: 5MIINUST and Puuluup kick off 'Eurotour' in Rakvere with Käärijä

News
5MIINUST, Puuluup, Tommy Cash and Käärijä perform in Rakvere.
5MIINUST, Puuluup, Tommy Cash and Käärijä perform in Rakvere. Source: Rasmus Kooskora / PS Music Agency
News

Last Friday, August 16, 5MIINUST and Puuluup kicked off their "Eurotour" with a show in Rakvere. Finnish rapper and 2023 Eurovision runner-up Käärijä also performed, as did Tommy Cash.

The Eurotour involves 5MIINUST and Puuluup performing live in two Estonian cities, with support from Finnish acts who have also represented their country at Eurovision. In Rakvere, 5MIINUST and Puuluup were joined on stage by Käärijä.

Käärijä is a Finnish rapper, singer and songwriter, who represented Finland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with the song "Cha Cha Cha," finishing in a respectable second place. The artist, who also performed in Setomaa earlier this summer, has a considerable fan base in Estonia and around the world.

The Eurotour continues on September 7 at Tartu's Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak), where another Finnish Eurovision performer - Windows95man - will also take to the stage in addition to Puuluup and 5MIINUST.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:23

Gallery: Rita Ray wins President's Young Cultural Figure award

17:55

Gallery: 5MIINUST and Puuluup kick off 'Eurotour' in Rakvere with Käärijä

17:29

Former undersecretary for energy not ruling out top Elering role

16:49

Prosecutor's Office: Slava Ukraini founder has been questioned

16:35

ERR in the US: Presidential candidates turn their attention to Pennsylvania

16:22

Tsahkna: Eesti 200 willing to consider Ligi's salary tax proposal

16:09

Minister: Developing the Estonian defense industry will pay dividends

15:59

Outgoing top defense ministry official heading for private sector

15:32

Photos: Paide first Estonian city fully equipped with civil defense sirens

14:57

Kallas preparing for EU Parliament hearings in October

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.08

All Tallinn tram lines back in service from Monday Updated

15.08

Vilkur the hamster begins work with Estonian police

16.08

Tallinn to mark Estonia's Restoration of Independence Day with free concert

08:23

Pikk Hermann tower open to the public on Restoration of Independence Day

18.08

Estonian expert: Goals of Kursk operation still unclear to Americans

18.08

Peeter Tali: We don't have to enact EU's every last whim at all costs

17.08

Gallery: Tartu 2024 Pride takes place

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo