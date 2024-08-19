Gallery: Kristjan Järvi's Twilight of the Senses show brings thousands to Elva

Last weekend (August 17-18), Estonian conductor and composer Kristjan Järvi brought thousands of music lovers to the Elva Song Festival Grounds for the unique "Twilight of the Senses" show.

Billed as is not just a concert, but a celebration of joy and togetherness, filled with unique experiences, "Twilight of the Senses" transformed the entire surroundings with magical light installations a dreamlike fairyland, with numerous mystical spots and interesting people to meet.

During the performance, Kristjan Järvi and the "Meelte Videvik" ("Twilight of the Senses") band were joined by an impressive line-up of top Estonian artists, including Nublu, Kerli, Maarja, Rein Rannap, 5MIINUST, Puuluup, Kadri Voorand, Johann Urb, Lepatriinu, Triinu Taul, Raul Ojamaa, Oopus, Tom Walsberg and Wäelaulud, Angeelia and Mick Pedaja, Tiina Karjatse, Kitty and Ingrid Lukas.

The festival ended with a quiet and reflective sunrise ceremony in the early hours of Sunday.

