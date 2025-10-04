Kristjan Järvi, Nordic Pulse and Jon Hopkins to bring solstice RITUAL to Tallinn

On December 19, British musician and composer Jon Hopkins will take the stage in Tallinn with Kristjan Järvi and Nordic Pulse for a unique solstice performance of RITUAL.

"It's very significant that we premiere Nordic Pulse RITUAL as a vibration from the north, where we actually bring light to the emerging Spring," said Kristjan Järvi. "This is an invocation not only of light but of life itself. We're going toward life, actually."

For Järvi, it is crucial that Nordic Pulse RITUAL is happening in Tallinn. He admits Estonia is a small country that so few people know much about and is so cut off from expectations and perceptions of European mainstream culture.

He sees this as an opportunity to offer something entirely unexpected. Nordic Pulse RITUAL is a transformative offering. "I want to open a portal here and incite people's imagination," Järvi said, "to say, 'Wow, I can be like a child, with the skill set of an adult?'"

Jon Hopkins. Source: Imogene Barron

According to Jon Hopkins who will be performing on piano, RITUAL does not quite fit into the current set of parameters for how music is consumed.

"When someone amazing and unusual like Kristjan comes along and sees it as a starting point, it's just a case of saying 'yes' and figuring out everything else later. It seems we are aligned on many things, which is necessary for me to fully trust someone with re-imagining something so personal," said Hopkins.

Nordic Pulse RITUAL is a unique world premiere with a limited number of tickets available.

The event takes place on Friday, December 19 at Alexela Concert Hall in Tallinn.

***

Jon Hopkins is a Grammy, Ivor Novello and Mercury Prize nominated British musician, producer and composer. Known for epic, classically-inspired electronic productions, Hopkins' work spans seven solo albums and numerous film scores. His key recordings include 2013's "Immunity," 2018's "Singularity" and "Music for Psychedelic Therapy" from 2021. Hopkins is renowned for collaborations with Coldplay, Brian Eno, NASA and most recently Charli XCX with The 1975 and HAAi.

Kristjan Järvi is an Estonian-American conductor, composer, and producer celebrated for his boundary-pushing approach that blurs the lines between classical, jazz, electronic, and world music. He has led many of the world's great orchestras and collaborated with artists ranging from Steve Reich and Moby to Coldplay.

As founder of the Nordic Pulse ensemble and creative force behind numerous international projects, Järvi is known for transforming concerts into immersive experiences that unite music, light, storytelling, and ritual. With Nordic Pulse — an ensemble of forward-thinking musicians dedicated to reimagining performance for today's audiences — he continues to expand the possibilities of what orchestral music can be.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!