X!

Kristjan Järvi, Nordic Pulse and Jon Hopkins to bring solstice RITUAL to Tallinn

News
Kristjan Järvi and Nordic Pulse.
Kristjan Järvi and Nordic Pulse. Source: Siiri Kumari
News

On December 19, British musician and composer Jon Hopkins will take the stage in Tallinn with Kristjan Järvi and Nordic Pulse for a unique solstice performance of RITUAL.

"It's very significant that we premiere Nordic Pulse RITUAL as a vibration from the north, where we actually bring light to the emerging Spring," said Kristjan Järvi. "This is an invocation not only of light but of life itself. We're going toward life, actually."

For Järvi, it is crucial that Nordic Pulse RITUAL is happening in Tallinn. He admits Estonia is a small country that so few people know much about and is so cut off from expectations and perceptions of European mainstream culture.

He sees this as an opportunity to offer something entirely unexpected. Nordic Pulse RITUAL is a transformative offering. "I want to open a portal here and incite people's imagination," Järvi said, "to say, 'Wow, I can be like a child, with the skill set of an adult?'"

Jon Hopkins. Source: Imogene Barron

According to Jon Hopkins who will be performing on piano, RITUAL does not quite fit into the current set of parameters for how music is consumed.

"When someone amazing and unusual like Kristjan comes along and sees it as a starting point, it's just a case of saying 'yes' and figuring out everything else later. It seems we are aligned on many things, which is necessary for me to fully trust someone with re-imagining something so personal," said Hopkins.

Nordic Pulse RITUAL is a unique world premiere with a limited number of tickets available.

The event takes place on Friday, December 19 at Alexela Concert Hall in Tallinn.

***

Jon Hopkins is a Grammy, Ivor Novello and Mercury Prize nominated British musician, producer and composer. Known for epic, classically-inspired electronic productions, Hopkins' work spans seven solo albums and numerous film scores. His key recordings include 2013's "Immunity," 2018's "Singularity" and "Music for Psychedelic Therapy" from 2021. Hopkins is renowned for collaborations with Coldplay, Brian Eno, NASA and most recently Charli XCX with The 1975 and HAAi.

Kristjan Järvi is an Estonian-American conductor, composer, and producer celebrated for his boundary-pushing approach that blurs the lines between classical, jazz, electronic, and world music. He has led many of the world's great orchestras and collaborated with artists ranging from Steve Reich and Moby to Coldplay.

As founder of the Nordic Pulse ensemble and creative force behind numerous international projects, Järvi is known for transforming concerts into immersive experiences that unite music, light, storytelling, and ritual. With Nordic Pulse — an ensemble of forward-thinking musicians dedicated to reimagining performance for today's audiences — he continues to expand the possibilities of what orchestral music can be.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Neit-Eerik Nestor

Related

play on October 9

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:39

AI language app to help Russian-speaking children improve Estonian language skills

12:51

Mari Kalkun, Duo Ruut and SADU among winners at 2025 Etnokulp Awards

11:57

Gallery: New Tallinn exhibition explores transient nature of Instagram stories

11:04

Estonia counting on international cooperation to restrict Russian shadow fleet

09:55

Kristjan Järvi, Nordic Pulse and Jon Hopkins to bring solstice RITUAL to Tallinn

08:58

ERR in Ukraine: 'This will probably be our last visit to Kostyantynivka'

03.10

District heating prices expected to be lower than in previous years

03.10

Estonia's Stefan Arand claims historic F1 H20 qualifying win in Shanghai

03.10

Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday celebrated with Glasgow, London and Hamburg concerts

03.10

Tallinn Zoo and Botanic Garden join free 'Museum Sundays' till end of 2025

be prepared!

Most Read articles

02.10

Shooting down Russian jets would have been a strategic mistake, says EDF chief

01.10

Number of people in Estonia renouncing Russian citizenship increases

03.10

Employers: All hands needed in Estonia, including foreign labor

02.10

Secret Soviet factory in Estonia offered luxury perks at deadly cost

03.10

Tallinn Zoo and Botanic Garden join free 'Museum Sundays' till end of 2025

03.10

Latvia suspends Ride Mobility scooters after deadly collision

03.10

Crack duck unit eradicating Spanish slugs in Harku Municipality

03.10

Baltika clothing chain declares bankruptcy

02.10

New shops, pool and sauna coming to Tallinn's Kalarand

02.10

Russian rapper Kamazz banned from entering Estonia ahead of Narva concert

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo