Estonian composer Kristjan Järvi's band Nordic Pulse perform with Coldplay at Glastonbury

Last weekend, members of Kristjan Järvi's band Nordic Pulse, most of whom are Estonians, performed three songs with Coldplay at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival. Speaking on ETV show "Ringvaade," Järvi said Coldplay wanted to collaborate with Nordic Pulse due to their special spirit and attitude to life.

"All sorts of special artists were invited to perform at Glastonbury, including rapper Little Simz and actor Michael J. Fox. There, on the same stage were string players from Nordic Pulse, which has been my band for many years and is the core of my orchestra, the Baltic Sea Philharmonic," said Estonian conductor Kristjan Järvi.

According to Järvi, Coldplay's management called him and asked if members of Nordic Pulse could come to Glastonbury for the show. Eight string players were needed – two men and six women. "Most of them are Estonians," added Järvi, who selected the most suitable musicians for the occasion himself. "The reason we were called is our attitude to life. They wanted our spirit. Three songs were performed with Coldplay."

Last year, Järvi's orchestra also did a full tour with producer Brian Eno. "He's the one behind the whole thing, because Coldplay was also produced by Eno in the beginning. He noticed us and that's why Coldplay noticed us and that's what got the ball rolling," Järvi said.

Järvi believes the orchestra is in a fantastic position because the core is always the same. It's also filled with the type of spirit that leads to making the kinds of contacts you could never normally imagine.

According to Järvi, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin said he would definitely like to work together again, and not only for a repeat of the Glastonbury performance. Järvi hopes that next time he will be able to bring another 50 members of his orchestra along too.

Järvi himself did not attend this year's Glastonbury festival, as he was performing in Estonia at the same time, in a show called "Twilight of the Senses" ("Meelte Videvik"). There will be another performance of the show in Elva, Tartu County on August 17.

"I would like Elva, and Estonia in general, to gain the kind of reputation that the Burning Man Festival has in the Nevada desert," said Järvi.

