Estonian conductor Kristjan Järvi joining Brian Eno on tour

News
Conductor Kristjan Järvi conducting a performance by the Baltic Sea Philharmonic.
Conductor Kristjan Järvi conducting a performance by the Baltic Sea Philharmonic. Source: Mari Meentalo
News

Estonian conductor Kristjan Järvi is to join legendary British musician, composer, producer and artist Brian Eno on tour this autumn, starting in Venice.

Eno is showcasing his 2016 album "Ships", as well as older and more recent offerings, while the Baltic Sea Philharmonic, made up of musicians from most countries with Baltic shorelines, will join them.

Also on the tour is composer and producer Leo Abrahams, musician and software designer Peter Chilvers, and comedian, actor and writer Peter Serafinowicz (all three from the U.K.).

The tour starts October 21, in Venice, with shows to follow in Berlin, Paris, Utrecht and London.

Kristjan Järvi is a member of a famous family of Estonian conductors, and the son of Neeme Järvi.

Born Brian Peter George St. John le Baptiste de la Salle Eno, in Melton, Suffolk, in 1948, Brian Eno's long career has included a stint as keyboard player with Roxy Music, with whom he was keyboard player, going on to work with artists as diverse as David Bowie, David Byrne, John Cale, U2, Robert Fripp and Coldplay.

Brian Eno Source: Wikimedia Commons.

This is Brian Eno's first ever solo tour in fact – he has played individual solo concerts but not a string of dates, until this year, which has also seen the release of his latest album "Secret Life" with producer Fred Again (click link below).

Eno is also to be awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Biennale Musica in Venice, where the tour kicks off.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kaspar Viilup

Source: ERR Kultuur portal

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

11:53

Bank of Estonia vice president: Unemployment likely to follow wage pressure

11:30

Supreme Court rules claims against Saaremaa Shipping Company unfounded

10:51

NATO jets to relocate to Latvia next year as Ämari Air Base gets upgrade

10:30

Colonel: Ukraine wants to go all the way to the sea with counter-offensive

10:11

TV channels might need to seek a permit to be aired in Estonia

09:44

Statistics: Over 11,000 job vacancies posted in Q1 2023

09:17

Estonian conductor Kristjan Järvi joining Brian Eno on tour

08:57

Committee chair: Vooglaid now meets ERR supervisory board requirements

08:11

Alar Karis: National leaders must be influenced on Ukraine NATO membership

05.06

Narva Trans shock Flora to win Tipner Trophy

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

04.06

Baltic Sea major naval exercise brings 50 NATO vessels to Estonia

05.06

Russia begins Baltic Sea naval drills one day after NATO

05.06

Kaja Kallas opens Estonian Embassy and Business Hub in Singapore

02.06

Omniva issues new stamp to commemorate Finland joining NATO

05.06

Researcher: Waste recycling in Estonia needs radical reform, tax hike

04.06

Kallas explains broader effects of Russian aggression at Asian conference

04.06

Estonia's first LGBT+ poetry slam to take place in Tallinn

04.06

Elron adds trains to western departures

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: