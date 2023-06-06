Estonian conductor Kristjan Järvi joining Brian Eno on tour

Estonian conductor Kristjan Järvi is to join legendary British musician, composer, producer and artist Brian Eno on tour this autumn, starting in Venice.

Eno is showcasing his 2016 album "Ships", as well as older and more recent offerings, while the Baltic Sea Philharmonic, made up of musicians from most countries with Baltic shorelines, will join them.

Also on the tour is composer and producer Leo Abrahams, musician and software designer Peter Chilvers, and comedian, actor and writer Peter Serafinowicz (all three from the U.K.).

The tour starts October 21, in Venice, with shows to follow in Berlin, Paris, Utrecht and London.

Kristjan Järvi is a member of a famous family of Estonian conductors, and the son of Neeme Järvi.

Born Brian Peter George St. John le Baptiste de la Salle Eno, in Melton, Suffolk, in 1948, Brian Eno's long career has included a stint as keyboard player with Roxy Music, with whom he was keyboard player, going on to work with artists as diverse as David Bowie, David Byrne, John Cale, U2, Robert Fripp and Coldplay.

Brian Eno Source: Wikimedia Commons.

This is Brian Eno's first ever solo tour in fact – he has played individual solo concerts but not a string of dates, until this year, which has also seen the release of his latest album "Secret Life" with producer Fred Again (click link below).

Eno is also to be awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Biennale Musica in Venice, where the tour kicks off.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!