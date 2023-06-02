Global Estonian Report: May 31-June 7

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from May 31 to June 7, inclusive.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Virtual language camps for young Estonian children living abroad

From June to August, Estonian social startup Kideocall is conducting nine virtual language camps for 3-10 year-old children with Estonian roots around the world.

KideoCall helps families living abroad to develop their preschoolers' Estonian language and cultural bond. Via video calls, specially trained coaches engage 3-10-year-olds in activities that support their language and social skills development.

Additionally, KideoCall is on a mission to support multilingual expat families living in Estonia.

Estonian Institute of Historical Memory invites World War II refugees to share their story

The Estonian Institute of Historical Memory invites World War II refugees to share their story in a video interview. The Institute plans to compile the memoirs into a short documentary film and publish the research results in autumn 2024, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Mass Flight of 1944.

One of the main reasons there is such a large and widespread global Estonian community is a result of the Mass Flight to the West (Suur põgenemine) in September of 1944 when 75 000-80 000 people fled Estonia from the advancing Red Army.

Watch the documentary film Meie Tartu (Our Tartu) on ETV2

The documentary is the story of Tartu College, built more than half a century ago in the centre of Toronto, and the effort to preserve and grow an Estonian community far from the homeland in Canada.

Toronto is home to one of the largest Estonian communities in the world and a new building, KESKUS International Estonian Centre, is currently being built right beside the Tartu College building and is set to open in 2024.

Upcoming Events

Summer Camps 2023

Global Estonian has compiled a list of this summer's camps for children and young people across the world, where you can practice Estonian and meet your compatriots.

13th Youth Song and Dance Celebration (June 30- July 2, Tallinn)

The youth festival takes place every four years and involves tens of thousands of singers and dancers. The tradition has been included in the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list and emphasizes Estonians' love for their country, language, culture, and customs.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!