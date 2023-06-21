Global Estonian Report: June 21 – 28

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from June 14 -21 inclusive.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

The significance of Midsummer Night for Estonians

Midsummer or St. John's Day — Jaanipäev in Estonian — is one of the oldest and most important celebrations in Estonia. Estonians all around the country, and the world, gather with their families, friends, or at larger events to celebrate with singing, dancing and the lighting of bonfires, as Estonians have done for centuries.

Jaanipäev is celebrated on the night between June 23 and 24 and is intertwined with many folk beliefs and traditions that go back to pre-Christian or pagan times.

Find your own Estonia! Event for young Estonians from abroad on June 29 in Tallinn

Young Estonians and Estonian youth from around the world, who are visiting Estonia or coming to participate in the Song and Dance Festival this summer, are invited to take part in a special event which will take place on June 29 at the Apollo Cinema Coca-Cola Plaza in Tallinn.

The event is being organized by the Integration Foundation in cooperation with the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture.

At the event, we will introduce various ways in which you can keep in touch with Estonia and promote Estonianism around the world. You can meet the singer Daniel Levi Viinalassi, who will tell the story of his arrival in Estonia and how he became a singer here.

The evening ends with the film "On the Water", which is about "Estonianness," keeping in touch with one's roots and dreaming. This is an event where you can meet other young people, spend time with them and enjoy a great evening.

Register today and learn Estonian online at the Global School

Are you interested in improving your Estonian language skills or would you like to gain knowledge about Estonia's rich heritage? The Global Estonian School (Üleilmakool) offers you a great opportunity to immerse yourself in the Estonian-language learning environment, regardless of where you are.

The Global School celebrated its 10th anniversary this year and is supported by the Estonian Ministry of Education and Research and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Upcoming Events

Summer Camps 2023

Global Estonian has compiled a list of this summer's camps for children and young people across the world, where you can practice Estonian and meet your compatriots.

13th Youth Song and Dance Celebration (June 30- July 2, Tallinn)

The youth festival takes place every four years and involves tens of thousands of singers and dancers. The tradition has been included in UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list and emphasizes Estonians' love for their country, language, culture, and customs.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

