Global Estonian Report: November 15 – 22

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from November 15 – 22.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Minister of Culture: Estonians living abroad help shape Estonia's image around the world

"I am happy when Estonians living outside the country keep their roots and support the country's development and achievements," says Estonian Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform).

In an interview given to the Global Estonian portal, Minister Purga also talks about preserving Estonianness (eestlus), cultural diplomacy, young Estonians living abroad and returning to Estonia.

Kelli Piksar: What kind of creatures are the young dual residents of Finland and Estonia?

"A new generation of young people who are dual residents of Finland and Estonia and have grown up in both countries has emerged. I am one of them and over the course of my life, I have had to give a lot of thought to who I am and to which society I belong at the end of the day, " writes Kelli Piksar.

70,000 Estonians are estimated to be living or working in Finland, which is home to the largest Estonian diaspora in the world.

Estonian institute continuing work on World War II-era refugee database

In a project first announced nearly a year ago, the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory (Eesti Mälu Instituut) is continuing work on establishing a database of the tens of thousands of people that fled Estonia during World War II. The institute aims to complete the first stage of the project by next September, which will mark 80 years since the Mass Flight (suurpõgenemine) of 1944.

Upcoming Events

Blood sausage workshop (November 18, New York)

Blood sausages (verivorstid) are an Estonian Christmas tradition and often considered the national dish. Come to the New York Estonian House and participate in the annual blood sausage workshop!

Mardilaat / Martin Markkinat (November 18-19, Helsinki)

Helsinki will once again become an oasis of Estonian culture, handicrafts and food for one weekend, as the largest event presenting Estonia in Finland brings a piece of Estonia to the Finnish capital. The name of the event refers to Mardipäev. Martinmas or St. Martin's Day is an Estonian folk calendar holiday held on November 10.

Saagu KESKUS (November 22-23, Online)

The "Saagu KESKUS" campaign is a 48-hour donation drive to help support the construction of KESKUS International Estonian Center in downtown Toronto. KESKUS will be a vibrant gathering place for Estonians of all generations and backgrounds to connect, celebrate, and share our culture and achievements with each other and the world.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!