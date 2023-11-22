Global Estonian Report: November 22 – 29

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from November 22 – 29.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Virtual forum for Estonians across the globe will be held on December

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' virtual forum for Estonians across the globe is being held for the sixth time. This time, a very practical topic is being covered – the possibilities of Estonia's e-state from the perspective of an Estonian living abroad.

This time, one viewer will have the chance to win plane tickets for two to Estonia along with two nights in a hotel in Tallinn! The virtual forum is moderated by Silver Tambur. Music is provided by Duo Ruut.

The forum will have simultaneous interpretation into English and Russian.

Riigikogu committee urges Estonian consulates in the U.S. to remain open

The Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee has implored the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to rethink a decision to close two Estonian consulates in the United States, citing the need to maintain the country's visibility internationally, and in America in particular, given the current security situation.

Estonia is wherever Estonians and friends of Estonia are

Marin Mõttus, the ambassador at large for the diaspora, recently visited Estonian communities on the West Coast of North America including Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The aim was to listen to the concerns and proposals of Estonians in these communities, and present the new opportunities that the Estonian state has created for Estonians living abroad, with special regard for young people and keeping in touch with each other.

Upcoming Events

Saagu KESKUS (November 22 – 23, Online)

The "Saagu KESKUS" campaign is a 48-hour donation drive to help support the construction of KESKUS International Estonian Center in downtown Toronto. KESKUS will be a vibrant gathering place for Estonians of all generations and backgrounds to connect, celebrate, and share our culture and achievements with each other and the world.

Adaptation to Estonian Culture (November 28, Tallinn)

Bundle up for an enlightening winter session that's all about cracking the code to seamless settling-in – brought to you by the International House of Estonia.

Maarja Merivoo-Parro: Estonia is in the eye of the beholder (November 29, Toronto)

Historian Maarja Merivoo-Parro has started making a new series of documentary films and presents the visual heritage that reflects the life of Estonians abroad from the 19th century to the present day.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

