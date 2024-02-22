X

Global Estonian Report: February 22-29

News
Estonian flag flying atop Pikk Hermann Tower in Tallinn,
Estonian flag flying atop Pikk Hermann Tower in Tallinn, Source: Riigikogu
News

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from February 22-29.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Celebrate Estonian Independence Day!

Each year, on February 24, the Republic of Estonia celebrates Independence Day (Vabariigi aastapäev).

Roughly 100 years ago, from 1918 to 1920, the Estonian people were embroiled in the Estonian War of Independence against the Soviet Western Front offensive. The most significant day was February 24, 1918, on which Estonia declared statehood.

This day is now commemorated as a national holiday and celebrated with a televised raising of the flag at Pikk Hermann Tower, the ancient defensive stronghold next to Toompea Castle.

Independence Day is also one of the most important holidays for Estonian diaspora communities all over the world.

ERR will be broadcasting Independence Day events live starting with the raising of the Estonian flag at Pikk Hermann at 7:30 a.m. on February 24.

Estonian foreign minister: "Estonia is its people. Near and far."

In his annual foreign policy speech, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) highlighted Estonian communities and people living abroad:

"We are an evolving Estonian community open to the world, yearning for both a distant land and for home, as writer Karl Ristikivi noted. We are a tree with two arms. In Tiergarten, in Bois de Vincennes and in Central Park, local Estonians are looking for that slightly marshier spot of land that reminds them of home."

E-residents contributed €67.4 million to Estonian state budget in 2023

In 2023, tax revenues from the Estonian companies of e-residents amounted to a record €64.3 million, a 33 percent increase on the previous year. Including state fees, the program's total annual contribution to the Estonian state budget was €67.4 million.

Estonia launched the world's first e-Residency program at the end of 2014, with the aim of providing non-residents safe access to its fully digital public services. E-residents have set up more than 29,400 companies in Estonia, establishing 20 percent of all new Estonian companies annually.

Upcoming Events

Estonian Independence Day events (February, worldwide)

On February 24, Estonia celebrates Independence Day (Vabariigi aastapäev in Estonian) – one of the most important holidays in Estonia and for diaspora Estonian communities all over the world.

Independence Day is celebrated in various ways on or around February 24. Browse a worldwide list of Estonian Independence Day events being held this year.

Also remember to wear your patterned Estonian mittens on Independence Day!

Estonian Music Week Concert Series: Kert Krüsban (February 28, Toronto)

Join in on a fun, cozy evening featuring folk musician Kert Krüsban! In 2022 Kert was given the title of "Vabariigi pillimees" ("Best solo musician in Estonia") by the President of Estonia.

Language Cafes (every Tuesday and Thursday, Tallinn)

Informal but organized gatherings, often called language cafes (keelekohvikud in Estonian), have become increasingly popular as a means of learning and practicing Estonian in a relaxed, independent environment.

Organized by the International House of Estonia.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

