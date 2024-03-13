Global Estonian Report: March 13-20

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from March 13-20.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Estonia's Native Language Day e-dictation contest back this Thursday

Thursday, March 14 is Native Language Day (also known as Mother Tongue Day or Emakeelepäev in Estonian) in Estonia, and for the 17th time will be marked by a nationwide e-dictation exercise hosted by Vikerraadio. What had initially been intended as a one-off event has since grown into one of the most anticipated events celebrating Native Language Day.

Participants both across Estonia and abroad are encouraged to participate in the e-dictation event. In addition to the overall winner, six additional category winners will be announced, including a category for Estonians living or studying abroad.

Native Language Day is a national holiday and flag day in Estonia that has been celebrated since 1996 on March 14, the birthday of the poet Kristjan Jaak Peterson.

Kätlin Kõverik: Estonian language learning must be available across the worl

Kätlin Kõverik from the Ministry of Education and Research writes that Estonians across the globe, whever they are, must have a chance to learn Estonian and preserve their language skills. Over the years, several services have been developed that the Estonian state is supporting in cooperation with communities abroad.

Estonians living abroad: complete an internship in Estonia!

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) invite Estonian youths (age 18-35) living abroad to apply for a stipend to complete a professional internship in Estonia.

The aim of the stipend is to provide an opportunity to get to know the Estonian culture, language, potential living and working opportunities and build professional networks.

The application deadline for the stipend is April 3, 2024.

Learning Estonian: what is the right language-learning format is for you?

Learning Estonian abroad is more difficult abroad than in Estonia, but a lot of opportunities exist and in many different formats and environments: from apps, to online courses, to Estonian schools abroad, and language cafes organized around the world.

Global Estonian has collected and organized a lot of these opportuninties onto the portal. Browse and find out what Estonian language-learning format is right for you!

Upcoming Events

Native Language Day events (March 14, online and worldwide)

March 14 is Estonian Native Language Day (also known as Mother Tongue Day or Emakeelepäev in Estonian). Browse the events being held on this day.

Language Cafes (every Tuesday and Thursday, Tallinn)

Informal but organized gatherings, often called language cafes (keelekohvikud in Estonian), have become increasingly popular as a means of learning and practicing Estonian in a relaxed, independent environment.

Organized by the International House of Estonia.

VEMU Estonian Language Cafe (March 20, Toronto)

VEMU (Museum of Estonians Abroad) is organizing a series of Estonian language cafes for beginners that will be held at Tartu College in downtown Toronto.

Language Roulette: Virtual conversations (March 26, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. A positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

Grants and Scholarships (March-April, worldwide)

There are currently a number of grants, competitions, and scholarships open specifically intended for the Estonian diaspora and Estonians living abroad.

Apply now and help preserve Estonian identity, language and culture wherever you happen to live!

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!