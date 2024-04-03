Global Estonian Report: April 3-10

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from April 3-10.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Collection campaign for the 80th anniversary of the Great Escape

This September will mark 80 years since the Great Escape (suurpõgenemine), in which 80,000 Estonian citizens were forced to flee ahead of the second Russian occupation.

It was these war refugees who went on to build up the Estonian diaspora communities around the world, including in Sweden, Canada, the U.S. and Australia.

In connection with this anniversary, the Museum of Estonians Abroad (VEMU) is organizing "Our Relics," a collection campaign for artifacts, photos and archival material that was taken along by refugees in their escape from Estonia, as well as the stories accompanying these belongings.

Items and submissions from all diaspora Estonian communities are greatly appreciated – it is through these artifacts that VEMU will begin to depict the history of Estonians abroad in the permanent exhibit at VEMU's new building in Toronto, Canada.

Two summer camps in Estonia geared toward diaspora Estonians

This summer, the Integration Foundation is organizing two different summer camps in Estonia – one for youth ages 13-18 and the other for young adults ages 18-30 – for members of the diaspora with Estonian roots or who were born or have lived abroad at length.

The aim of the camps is to provide an opportunity for youth and young adults with Estonian roots permanently residing in foreign countries to learn about life in Estonia, about studying and working there and about the Estonian language, culture and history.

The deadlines for registering are Sunday, April 14 for the youth camp and Sunday, April 21 for the young adults' camp.

Estonia has 'best schools in Europe'

Following a recent visit, Estonia's educational system was described by the U.K.'s The Guardian as "one of the best in Europe."

"How did Estonia, a small country that is relatively poor /.../ become an educational powerhouse?" The Guardian asked. According to the paper, behind its success were highly educated teachers, free lunches, fewer exams as well as a "social focus," such as "brain breaks."

The latest, 2022 PISA (Program for International Student Assessment) results also help confirm that Estonia's educational system is one of the best in Europe, with Estonian students ranking 1st in mathematics and science as well as 2nd in reading.

Upcoming events

Tallinn Music Week (April 3-7, Tallinn)

From April 3-7, international new music and city festival Tallinn Music Week (TMW) will once again fill the Estonian capital with music and art.

Under the slogan "the festival for tomorrow's music and ideas," TMW unites various art forms and civic activism while spotlighting new and adventurous music from both Estonia and abroad.

Estonian Cultural Days in New York 2024 (April 4-7, New York City)

Join us in New York City for our annual celebration of Estonian arts, culture and community. On the agenda this year: celebrating 75 years of the Estonian-American newspaper Free Estonian Word (Vaba Eesti Sõna), the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom in Tallinn, classical and pop concerts by Estonian artists, theater, runosong workshops and more!

ALIKA will be performing at the New York Estonian House (NYEM) on Saturday, April 6.

Organized by the Foundation for Estonian Arts and Letters in cooperation with the Estonian Consulate General in New York and the New York Estonian Educational Society (NYEHS).

Estonian camps around the world (summer 2024, worldwide)

For decades, summer camps for Estonian children have been crucial for the preservation of the language and culture in Estonian communities abroad. We have compiled information about Estonian children's and youth camps taking place this upcoming summer where participants can practice the language and meet fellow Estonians.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

