The Guardian: Estonia has 'the best schools in Europe'

Estonia's educational system was described as one of the best in Europe by UK Newspaper The Guardian wrote after a recent visit.

"How did Estonia, a small country that is relatively poor /.../ become an educational powerhouse?" the newspaper asked. It said highly-educated teachers, free lunches, fewer exams, and a "social focus", such as "brain breaks" were behind its success.

The newspaper observed students and teachers at Pelgulinna State High School in Tallinn and was impressed by their English skills and independence.

It discussed how Estonia places importance on digital skills, creative subjects and freedom given to both students and teachers, which it said goes beyond conventional methods.

Emphasis is placed on student's well-being, creating a relaxed atmosphere, and teaching in small groups to encourage participation, The Guardian wrote.

The paper also praised the school as "beautiful", with a focus on space, light and natural materials, "especially wood".

However, it does not reflect every school in the country.

An analysis by think tank Praxis in 2023 highlighted inequalities between schools, especially Russian-speaking schools and Estonian-speaking schools.

The paper also referenced the teachers' strike over salaries earlier this year.

