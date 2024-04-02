The Guardian: Estonia has 'the best schools in Europe'

News
Brand new state high schools open in Tallinn.
Brand new state high schools open in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's educational system was described as one of the best in Europe by UK Newspaper The Guardian wrote after a recent visit.

"How did Estonia, a small country that is relatively poor /.../ become an educational powerhouse?" the newspaper asked. It said highly-educated teachers, free lunches, fewer exams, and a "social focus", such as "brain breaks" were behind its success.

The newspaper observed students and teachers at Pelgulinna State High School in Tallinn and was impressed by their English skills and independence.

It discussed how Estonia places importance on digital skills, creative subjects and freedom given to both students and teachers, which it said goes beyond conventional methods.

Emphasis is placed on student's well-being, creating a relaxed atmosphere, and teaching in small groups to encourage participation, The Guardian wrote.

The paper also praised the school as "beautiful", with a focus on space, light and natural materials, "especially wood".

However, it does not reflect every school in the country.

An analysis by think tank Praxis in 2023 highlighted inequalities between schools, especially Russian-speaking schools and Estonian-speaking schools. 

The paper also referenced the teachers' strike over salaries earlier this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Julie Capelle, Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:19

Tallinn city media closures to hit dozens of city employees, MM Grupp

19:46

State issues €250 million short term bonds

19:40

Tallinn coalition negotiators discuss hospital mergers

19:02

Regional minister hopes to legalize local government wealth redistribution by summer

18:32

Otepää uses its replica medieval war horn for the first time

18:08

Estonian ministry to develop LGBT+ equal opportunities action plan

17:34

Ministry: MPEÕK clerics promised to refrain from following patriarch Kirill's guidelines

17:24

Tartu-Tapa railroad repair work to inconvenience passengers until year's end

17:09

Estonia to endorse Mark Rutte as NATO's next secretary general

16:56

The Guardian: Estonia has 'the best schools in Europe'

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13:14

Finnish police: One dead in Vantaa school shooting

08:51

Estonia plans to buy 12 French-made CAESAR howitzers

01.04

Reinaas: Tallinn's financial situation is worse than expected

15:12

Winning design for Tallinn's 'Fisherman's Wharf' revealed

31.03

Environment Agency: Dust from the Sahara Desert has reached Estonia

01.04

Pere: We have a vision for getting rid of Centrist food chains in Tallinn

09:25

Minister calls Russian church in Estonia leaders to clarify Ukraine war stance

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo