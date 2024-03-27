Global Estonian Report: March 27 - April 3

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from March 20 - April 3.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Find Estonian summer camps happening around the world this summer!

Spring has just started but registration for Estonian summer camps around the world are also now open!

For decades, summer camps for Estonian children have been crucial for the preservation of the language and culture in Estonian communities abroad. Purchasing land for and building summer camps was often amongst the first activities of diaspora Estonian communities in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

We have collected information about children's and youth camps over the coming summer, where you can practice the Estonian language and meet your fellow nationals.

This year there are summer camps in the U.S.A., Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Australia (during their summer, in January 2025). There are also several summer camps in Estonia, specifically for Estonians born or living abroad.

Easter in Estonia: Old traditions and new beginnings

Estonia has often been called the "least religious country in the world," but during Easter, Christian customs mix with old Estonian folk traditions.

In Estonia, Easter marks the beginning of spring. It's a time of celebration, of tapping into old traditions to mark the changing seasons. It's also the time for spring cleaning, egg-knocking and egg-rolling competitions, and dyeing eggs with onion skins or beetroot juice.

Complete a professional internship in Estonia

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) are inviting Estonian youths (age 18-35) who live abroad to apply for a stipend to complete a professional internship in Estonia.

The aim of the stipend is to provide an opportunity to get to know the Estonian culture and language, as well as potential living and working opportunities and build professional networks.

Apply now…the deadline is April 3!

Upcoming Events

ALIKA: Concert and Q&A (April 3, Toronto)

ALIKA triumphed at this year's Estonian Music Awards where she took home more titles than any other artist. Recognized as the artist of the year with the best album and best song, she is the face of Estonia's pop music today.

Come to the Q&A and intimate concert at Tartu College in downtown Toronto.

Tallinn Music Week (April 3-7, Tallinn)

The international new music and city festival Tallinn Music Week (TMW) will fill the Estonian capital with music and art again from April 3-7, 2024.

Under the slogan "the festival for tomorrow's music and ideas," Tallinn Music Week unites various art forms and civic activism while spotlighting new and adventurous music from Estonia and abroad.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!