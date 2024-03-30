Good Friday marked by Stations of the Cross processions in Tallinn, Haapsalu

Good Friday, a public holiday in Estonia, was marked in several places across Estonia, including with Stations of the Cross processions.

While Estonia is often referred to as one of the least religious countries in Europe, if not the world, interest in ceremonies such as those on Good Friday is present and attracts attendees – as reported by ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK).

There are a 14 standard stages in the Stations of the Cross procession, also known as the Way of the Cross (Via Crucis), which relate to suffering, care, consolation, pain, death, and hope, and are a recreation of the journey to calvary that dates back to the early Middle Ages.

Archbishop Urmas Viilma, who heads up the largest church in the land, the Estonian Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK), told AK that: "The crucifixion of Jesus is that point at which the redemption of mankind occurs."

"However, naturally it is also a day of betrayal, a day of denunciation, and a day which demonstrates human evil, hence the somberness and seriousness of this day," the archbishop went on.

In Tallinn on Good Friday, known in Estonian as "Suur Reede," the Stations of the Cross procession started at the EELK Saint Mary's Cathedral, also known as the Dome Church (Toomkirik).

Waystages including those held at the Baptist Oleviste kirik (St. Olaf's Church), the Roman Catholic St. Peter and St. Paul's Cathedral, and two more EELK churches, the Jaani kirik (St. John's) and the Kaarli kirik (St. Charles), as well one secular building, Toompea Castle, seat of the Riigikogu.

Of this assortment, Archbishop Viilma said: "In Estonia, it has become an ecumenical matter, meaning a cross-denominational confession and a collective journey through these 14 stops, via the Old Town of Tallinn."

"It is great that over the years, many people who are otherwise not connected to the church have joined in," Viilma went on.

A Stations of the Cross procession also took place at the Pirita Convent on Friday evening.

In the Catholic Church no Mass is said on Good Friday, but the Liturgy of the Passion of Christ began at 3 p.m.

Spokesperson for the Catholic Church in Estonia Marge Paas told AK: "The cross is indeed the focal point. A large cross is brought out, and people can lay down all their worries, problems, and trials under it. Today is also that day when, during the liturgy said in front of the cross, one can reflect on how fragile our life is."

Elsewhere in Estonia, the day was similarly marked.

For instance at the Episcopal Castle, in the western Estonian town of Haapsalu (pictured), Tiit Salumäe, EELK Bishop Emeritus, led the ceremony, which started and ended near the Haapsalu Cathedral located inside the castle grounds.

Again 14 stages were held, Bible texts were read and prayers were offered at each of them. Around 20 members of the Haapsalu Jaani kirik congregation took part.

