Good Friday marked by Stations of the Cross processions in Tallinn, Haapsalu

News
Stations of the Cross procession in Haapsalu on Good Friday, March 29, 2024.
Stations of the Cross procession in Haapsalu on Good Friday, March 29, 2024. Source: ERR
News

Good Friday, a public holiday in Estonia, was marked in several places across Estonia, including with Stations of the Cross processions.

While Estonia is often referred to as one of the least religious countries in Europe, if not the world, interest in ceremonies such as those on Good Friday is present and attracts attendees – as reported by ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK).

There are a 14 standard stages in the Stations of the Cross procession, also known as the Way of the Cross (Via Crucis), which relate to suffering, care, consolation, pain, death, and hope, and are a recreation of the journey to calvary that dates back to the early Middle Ages.

Archbishop Urmas Viilma, who heads up the largest church in the land, the Estonian Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK), told AK that: "The crucifixion of Jesus is that point at which the redemption of mankind occurs."

"However, naturally it is also a day of betrayal, a day of denunciation, and a day which demonstrates human evil, hence the somberness and seriousness of this day," the archbishop went on.

In Tallinn on Good Friday, known in Estonian as "Suur Reede," the Stations of the Cross procession started at the EELK Saint Mary's Cathedral, also known as the Dome Church (Toomkirik).

Waystages including those held at the Baptist Oleviste kirik (St. Olaf's Church), the Roman Catholic St. Peter and St. Paul's Cathedral, and two more EELK churches, the Jaani kirik (St. John's) and the Kaarli kirik (St. Charles), as well one secular building, Toompea Castle, seat of the Riigikogu.

Of this assortment, Archbishop Viilma said: "In Estonia, it has become an ecumenical matter, meaning a cross-denominational confession and a collective journey through these 14 stops, via the Old Town of Tallinn."

"It is great that over the years, many people who are otherwise not connected to the church have joined in," Viilma went on.

A Stations of the Cross procession also took place at the Pirita Convent on Friday evening.

In the Catholic Church no Mass is said on Good Friday, but the Liturgy of the Passion of Christ began at 3 p.m.

Spokesperson for the Catholic Church in Estonia Marge Paas told AK: "The cross is indeed the focal point. A large cross is brought out, and people can lay down all their worries, problems, and trials under it. Today is also that day when, during the liturgy said in front of the cross, one can reflect on how fragile our life is."

Elsewhere in Estonia, the day was similarly marked.

For instance at the Episcopal Castle, in the western Estonian town of Haapsalu (pictured), Tiit Salumäe, EELK Bishop Emeritus, led the ceremony, which started and ended near the Haapsalu Cathedral located inside the castle grounds.

Again 14 stages were held, Bible texts were read and prayers were offered at each of them. Around 20 members of the Haapsalu Jaani kirik congregation took part.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporters Anne Raiste and Juhan Hepner.

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:11

Estonia pressing on with its nature restoration program despite EU law stalling

12:29

President Karis in Cyprus: 20 years in the EU has strengthened both countries

11:39

Minister in joint statement: 20 years since 'big bang,' NATO remains united

10:45

School director: Could be flexibility on school day start times issue

10:17

Good Friday marked by Stations of the Cross processions in Tallinn, Haapsalu

09:57

ICDS Japan Chair: In the 21st century, security threats are not limited to one country

09:18

Clocks go forward by one hour on Sunday

08:53

Ott Tänak back in Rally Kenya thick of it after pulling out Friday

08:32

Weather in Estonia changeable in the coming days

29.03

Prime minister: Estonia made the right decision at the right time

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

29.03

The speech that sent Vladimir Putin flying from the room

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

29.03

Ministry wants school day to start at 9 am

27.03

Liquids, electronics hand luggage removal rules lifted at Tallinn Airport

29.03

Diplomat: NATO Allies now understand the alliance may actually be needed

28.03

Retailers struggling with significant rise in shoplifting

29.03

Prime minister: Estonia made the right decision at the right time

28.03

Driving test results hinge on individual examiners in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo