Gallery: Easter celebration at the Estonian Open Air Museum

Several old games could be played in the courtyard of the Sepa Farm. At the Kuie School, the teacher talked about the significance of Easter, and those who so wished could try their hand at making tiny baskets for eggs. There was also a pageant for eggs people had colored at home as well as a birdwatching trek.

At the Härjapea Farm, recipes of traditional Easter foods were the highlight. A table was set in the main room and the lady of the house told visitors what had to be prepared a hundred years ago.

