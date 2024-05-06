Estonia's Eastern Orthodox churches celebrate Easter

This Sunday, the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church (EAÕK) and the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) both celebrated Easter according to the Julian calendar – more than a month after Estonia's public Easter holidays.

The two Orthodox churches in Estonia celebrate Christmas at separate times – the EAÕK according to the Gregorian or "new" calendar together with the Western Christian world and the MPEÕK according to the Julian or "old" calendar.

Orthodox Easter, however, is celebrated by both at the same time – according to the Julian calendar.

For Orthodox Christians, Easter marks the biggest and most important holiday of the liturgical year, the celebration of which begins with a midnight cross procession.

In his paschal message on Sunday, EAÕK Metropolitan Stephanos said that the world around us is showing signs of improvement, and that it is up to the people to recognize and understand them.

"We live our lives in Christ, and his Holy Spirit guides and sustains us," Stephanos said. "Let us stay by Christ, our Great Physician. He fills us in every way with his love, which comes from his divine providence which we ourselves do not fully know. Christ is risen. To him be glory and honor forever and ever."

The Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) is distinct from the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church (EAÕK), an Orthodox church under the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople and the legal continuation of the Estonian Orthodox Church (EÕK).

