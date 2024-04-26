Ministry recommends Moscow Orthodox congregations to join apostolic church

News
Alexander Nevsky Catherdral.
Alexander Nevsky Catherdral. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Representatives of the Ministry of the Interior visited congregations of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) in Ida-Viru County on Thursday and recommended they join the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church (EAÕK). The latter considers it possible for congregations to join as independent units.

Raivo Küüt, undersecretary for the Ministry of the Interior, said after meeting with representatives of the Resurrection of Christ Church in Narva that the ministry plans to meet with all MPEÕK congregations to discuss how they could sever from the Moscow patriarchate, which the Estonian parliament is in the process of declaring an organization that supports terrorism.

"We'll definitely need to end the situation where the head of the church in Estonia is appointed by the Moscow patriarch. That is the formal side. But this relationship [with Moscow] also needs to end on the face of things," Küüt said.

The undersecretary suggested that ideally, congregations currently in Moscow's jurisdictions could answer to the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church instead, which is the legal successor of the single Orthodox church in Estonia as it operated before World War Two.

But Küüt also said that should negotiations fail and no other solution be found, it could lead to compulsory dissolution.

"It seems to me that solutions have been found and that the sides can deploy their wisdom to pick the right one."

Reverend Mattias Palli of the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church said that the latter is not a party to negotiations, while EAÕK could offer MPEÕK congregations the chance to enter its structure as independent units.

"We could call it a vicariate or a kind of auxiliary bishopric. We'll come up with the name, but the idea is that they would not have to fear being assimilated, while we wouldn't have to be wary of the problems this would create," Palli said.

The reverend said that the Patriarchal Exarchate for Orthodox Parishes of Russian Tradition in Western Europe based in Paris serves as an example of something similar. But such mergers are sure to take time.

"In the long run, the ideal solution would of course be a single church in the country – a single Orthodox structure," Palli noted.

He added that congregations that currently answer to Moscow and the Kuremäe Convent could only join EAÕK voluntarily.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:10

Estonia's Mark Lajal reaches ATP Challenger semi-finals in Shenzhen

13:30

Lihtsad uudised 26. aprillil

12:50

Baltic health ministers sign first crisis cooperation agreement

12:10

President Karis confirms Piret Hartman's appointment as regional minister

12:00

Watch live: Open Society Forum discusses EP elections and civil society

11:17

ERR in Ukraine: Turning ordinary fighters into good soldiers takes a few months

10:24

Two light traffic tunnels under railway planned for Tartu

09:30

Food producers: EUs packaging waste plan creates unreasonable obligations

09:27

Estonian curling pair face play-off with Canada in bid to reach semis

08:43

Tallinn to increase teachers' salary fund to facilitate teaching in Estonian switch

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.04

People in Estonia throwing away books they spent hours in line for years ago

25.04

Estonia will not be measuring average speeds in the coming years

24.04

Locked Shields cyber defense exercise kicks off in Tallinn

25.04

Estonian government to send unrealistic budget plans to Europe

08:09

Transparency International: Bolt lobby appears to violate good practice

25.04

Military aircraft parking to be added at Tallinn Airport

24.04

EurActiv: Bolt lobbied hard to shape Estonia's position on gig work directive

25.04

Annika Kadaja: Estonian bureaucracy once again eating up EU investment

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo