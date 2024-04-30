MPEÕK asks Riigikogu to postpone first bill discussion

The Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) asked the Riigikogu to postpone the discussion of a bill that states the Moscow Patriarchate supports Russian aggression, until after a religious holiday has ended.

On Tuesday (April 30), MPEÕK appealed to the Riigikogu board, Bishop Daniel wrote on social media.

The bill states the Moscow Patriarchate of the Russian Orthodox Church, which has links to the Kremlin, is an organization supporting terrorism and will ban its activities in Estonia. Organizations involved can submit their feedback and the first discussion is slated for May 2 in the Riigikogu.

The bishop said MPEÕK has not yet had the opportunity to outline its views to Estonian legislators as Lent is taking place. Instead, it proposes May 9.

"MPEÕK asks to postpone the discussion of this petition and give us the opportunity to present our proposals for a way out of the crisis to the political groups in the Riigikogu. We are asking for this opportunity after Easter, because it is now the week of the Passion in our church – the last week of the Great Lent with a strict fasting period, and during this week we would like to be in churches and in prayer," Bishop Daniel said.

