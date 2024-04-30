Ministry hires law firm to advise on MPEÕK affairs

The Ministry of the Interior has hired law firm Ellex Raidla to advise on issues connected with the status of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK).

The ministry wants MPEÕK to sever its ties with Moscow, which has links to the Kremlin, and instead join the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church (EAÕK).

An agreement has been made between the ministry and the law firm which outlines the terms and conditions for services. It was signed by the ministry's Secretary General Tarmo Miilits last week.

Fees range from €295 to €50 per hour plus VAT.

--

