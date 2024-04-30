Ministry hires law firm to advise on MPEÕK affairs

News
Kuremäe Convent.
Kuremäe Convent. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
News

The Ministry of the Interior has hired law firm Ellex Raidla to advise on issues connected with the status of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK).

The ministry wants MPEÕK to sever its ties with Moscow, which has links to the Kremlin, and instead join the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church (EAÕK).

An agreement has been made between the ministry and the law firm which outlines the terms and conditions for services. It was signed by the ministry's Secretary General Tarmo Miilits last week.

Fees range from €295 to €50 per hour plus VAT.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:26

Ministry hires law firm to advise on MPEÕK affairs

12:57

Bolt owners active supporters of Estonia's political parties

12:25

Tartu volber explained: Walpurgis the Estonian fraternity and sorority way

12:00

Statistics: Estonia's retail trade volumes down 4 percent on year

11:23

Ukrainian composer Karmella Tsepkolenko premieres at Baltic & Estonian Music Days

11:12

Lux Express launches new night service from Tartu to Riga

11:10

Minister: Revenue from RMK could help cover deficit stretching into hundreds of millions

10:42

Restoring air traffic control services in Tartu would take months

10:07

Estonia would have to end logging or axe training area development to hit climate target

09:54

Umwelt of Walpurgis Night brings contemporary art music to Estonian National Museum

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

29.04

Finnair suspends flights to Tartu for 1 month to seek GPS jamming solution

29.04

Study: Salary rises canceled out by cost of living in the Baltics

27.04

Second Finnair flight turns back from Tartu due to GPS interference

29.04

Gallery: Tallinn starts tearing down illegally constructed building

29.04

Estonian company could start producing munitions this year

29.04

Minister: GPS jamming is a deliberate hybrid attack by Russia

29.04

Estonian hotels and restaurants fear a lean summer season

29.04

Tallinn opens first parental guidance center

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo